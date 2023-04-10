On the short list: Four elementary educators and a CareerTech instructor are the five finalists for Tulsa Public Schools’ 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Announced Friday afternoon via social media, the finalists are Emerson Montessori lower elementary teacher Hanna Al-Jibouri, Carnegie special education teacher Katie Bercher, Mayo Demonstration fifth grade teacher Hunter Najera, McClure fifth grade teacher Allie Diaz and McLain CareerTech teacher Cindy Haley.

Help wanted: Bixby Public Schools is hosting a job fair Tuesday afternoon at 14901 S. Harvard Ave. Session No. 1 is scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m., while session No. 2 is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m.

Attendees are asked to register in advance at bixbyps.info/jobfair to help ensure an accurate head count for dinner.

Public hearing: TPS Indian Education will host its federally required Title VI public hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilson Teaching and Learning Academy, 2710 E. 11th St. Details on how to access the hearing via Zoom are available at tinyurl.com/TPSTitleVI.

Open house: Tulsa Public Schools’ Parent Resource Center, 525 E. 46th St. North, is hosting a community outreach event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Along with free food, a petting zoo and face painting, families will be able to meet with representatives from TPS schools and programs and register for the district’s free summer programming.

Stay home days: KIPP Tulsa and Owasso are not in session Monday. Monday is also a distance learning day for Coweta and Union.

Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences is not in session Thursday or Friday.

School is not in session Friday for Berryhill, Mounds or Pretty Water.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mannford, Mounds, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are scheduled to meet Monday.

The State Virtual Charter School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday in Oklahoma City. The boards of education for Anderson and Pretty Water are also scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The board of education for Epic Charter Schools is scheduled to meet Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The State Department of Education issued a press release Friday afternoon announcing a special State Board of Education meeting for Wednesday morning, but as of 5 p.m. Friday, no formal meeting notice had been posted.

The Inola Public Schools board is scheduled to meet Friday.