Education notebook: Feedback wanted on TPS federal programs

Feedback wanted: On Tuesday, Tulsa Public Schools’ Parent Resource Center will host the district’s annual meeting about its federal programs, such as Title I, Title III language services, Title VI Indian Education and Title IX. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and interpretation services will be available.

College Board kudos: Fifteen Booker T. Washington students received academic accolades from the College Board.

National African American Recognition Award recipients include Maxwell Freeman, Samuel Freeman, Peyton Guillory, Elodie Musungayi and Chase Vaughn.

National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients include Amani Ayala, Hector Garcia, Victor Rodriguez, Marcello Santana-Aubert, Emma Stansell, Xavier Tiemann and Oscar Uy.

Erica Ray-Franks and Maya Vasquez received both the National African American Recognition Award and the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

Samantha Aingell received the National Indigenous Recognition Award.

To be eligible for consideration, sophomores and juniors must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have either excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or earned a score of 3 or higher on at least two Advanced Placement exams.

FAFSA Fun: TPS will host a FAFSA information night at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilson Teaching and Learning Center and a virtual session Thursday via Zoom. Pre-registration for the latter is required and available online at tinyurl.com/TPSFAFSA.

Additionally, the American Indian College Fund is hosting a FAFSA overview session via Zoom at noon Thursday. Preregistration is required via collegefund.org/nativepathways

Save the date: Union Public Schools announced Thursday that its high school commencement ceremony will be May 20, 2023, at Union-Tuttle Stadium. In the event of inclement weather, the district will host two indoor ceremonies at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.

Help wanted: Skiatook Public Schools is hiring bus drivers for both morning and afternoon routes with pay starting at $24 per route. For more information or to apply, call 918-396-1792.

Administrative accolades: Citing their efforts to create inclusive education environments for future generations, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist and Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler will be recognized by the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice on Nov. 10 at the Tulsa Annual Awards.

OCCJ presents the Tulsa Annual Awards to local individuals and organizations who have contributed to the improvement of human relations among diverse groups within the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Five area school districts and one charter school published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

As of Friday, Bartlesville Public Schools reported one case among employees and five among students.

Berryhill reported one case districtwide. Berryhill Public Schools does not differentiate between students and staff in its reporting.

Collinsville Public Schools reported zero cases among staff and students.

Glenpool Public Schools reported one case among its employees and none among its students.

Skiatook Public Schools reported one case among students and none among its employees.

Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences reported zero cases among its employees and five among its students.

Tulsa Public Schools did not publish an update by the close of business Friday.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry and Union are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa Tech and Woodland Public Schools are scheduled to meet on Monday.

TPS’ board of education also has a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World

