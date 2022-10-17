Education notebook: Fall break arrives for some students

Time off: Several area school districts will not be in session for at least part of the week due to Fall Break.

Tulsa and Anderson do not have classes the entire week and will resume instruction on Oct. 24.

Berryhill is out on break Monday and has a previously scheduled distance learning day on Tuesday. Glenpool and Verdigris are also on break Monday.

Collinsville is out Monday and Tuesday.

Owasso is out Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Broken Arrow and Catoosa will not have classes Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

Bixby, Jenks, Liberty and Union are on break Thursday and Friday.

Sperry is not session on Friday or Oct. 24.

Teacher Appreciation Night: Tulsa-based Relate then Educate will host a Teachers’ Night Out on Nov. 15 at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. Along with live music and giveaways, the event will feature a keynote address from author, educator and motivational speaker Gerry Brooks.

Tickets are free, but preregistration is required. Online registration opens at 6 p.m. Monday at relatetheneducate.com/teachers-night-out.

Talk to us: Sperry Public Schools is soliciting community input on calendar priorities for the 2023-24 academic year. A survey is available online at tinyurl.com/sperrycalendar.

Life after high school: The Osage Nation Education Department will host its annual College and Career Fair at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Nov. 3.

With sessions scheduled for 9-11 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m., the event is open to all area students.

For more information or to RSVP, call 918-287-5300.

New leadership: The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence announced three new members of its Board of Trustees on Thursday, including Sand Springs’ Charles Page High School social studies teacher Frank Cooper.

Additional new board members are Midwest City-Del City Public Schools Superintendent Rick Cobb and retired teacher Claudia Swisher.

Since 1987, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has awarded $5.2 million in academic awards and scholarships to Academic All-State honorees and Oklahoma Medal for Excellence recipients.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Bartlesville and Catoosa are scheduled to meet on Monday. Tulsa Public Schools’ previously scheduled meeting for Monday has been canceled.

The state CareerTech board is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World