Education notebook: FAFSA help, teacher accolade, heritage month and more

FAFSA help: Tulsa Public Schools is offering two free workshops Tuesday for students who need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid — or FAFSA — and who attend any of its high schools.

Sessions are scheduled for 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Hale High School and 5:30-7 p.m. at McLain High School.

Teacher accolade: Alpha Edens, a Mandarin Chinese language teacher at Holland Hall, is a finalist for the U.S. Heartland Chinese Teacher Award. The award is presented annually to an outstanding Chinese language teacher by the U.S. Heartland China Association, a Missouri-based nonprofit that works to facilitate more channels for collaboration and economic development between China and communities in the central portion of the United States.

The winner will be announced Saturday in an online awards ceremony.

Community meeting: Sapulpa Public Schools is hosting a community meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Woodlawn Annex, 1125 E. Lincoln Ave., to solicit feedback on a future school bond proposal that would go before voters in 2023.

Pass the grape dumplings: In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Indian Education Department will host its annual cultural night from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Oneta Ridge Middle School. Featuring food, games, crafts and cultural presenters, the free event is open to the public.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Four area school districts had published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported two cases among staff and students.

Berryhill Public Schools had one reported case among staff and students.

Collinsville Public Schools had four cases among students and one among employees as of Tuesday.

Tulsa Public Schools had four reported cases among its students and two among employees.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Mounds, Liberty, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Bartlesville, Berryhill, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mannford, Mounds, Owasso, Prue, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Verdigris, Union and Woodland are all scheduled to meet on Monday.

The ad hoc redistricting committee of Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education is meeting Monday, as well.

The State Board of Education and state CareerTech Board are scheduled to meet on Thursday.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton,

Tulsa World

