Education notebook

Education notebook: Essays, financial aid, grants and more

Essays wanted: The Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education is accepting submissions from middle and high school students through Feb. 27 for its 15th annual White Rose Memorial Essay Contest.

Entry forms and submission requirements are available online at tinyurl.com/2023WhiteRoseEssay.

Financial aid: The Osage Nation Education Department announced Tuesday that starting Jan. 1, parents and guardians of Osage students in prekindergarten through 12th grade may apply for $250 to help cover educational expenses, such as supplies, clothing and technology needs.

The 2022-23 application will be available online at osagenation-nsn.gov/services/education/school-assistance and will stay open through May 1. Families will need to provide proof of school enrollment and proof of tribal citizenship.

Charitable contribution: On Tuesday, Bartlesville Public Schools announced the receipt of a $100,000 grant from the Truity Education Foundation to help cover the cost of hiring six additional school resource officers over the next 10 months.

With that donation, the district will be able to station a full-time resource officer at each campus in the district every day.

Turn off the light: Public Service Company of Oklahoma announced Friday that Broken Arrow Public Schools will receive $99,747.74 in incentive payments through its participation in the Peak Performers program. The voluntary program offers cash rewards to businesses, churches, school districts and other nonresidential customers that reduce their energy consumption on high-demand days.

Emergency certifications: At Thursday’s meeting, the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved 93 emergency teaching certificates, including 11 renewals. Since the fiscal year started on July 1, the board has approved 3,780 emergency certificates.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Four local school districts had published updated weekly COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools had no reported cases among employees and two among students.

Berryhill Public Schools had two reported cases among students and staff. Both cases were at South Elementary School.

Tulsa Public Schools had four reported cases among students and 13 among staff. Mitchell Elementary School accounted for five of those 17 cases.

Collinsville Public Schools reported last Monday that it had no cases among staff and students.

Skiatook Public Schools had not published an updated case count by the close of business. However, the district’s school board voted Monday to amend its Return to Learn plan to allow parents to be inside school buildings during the day, regardless of the COVID-19 risk level for Osage County as published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

