Help wanted: Owasso Public Schools is hosting a teacher job fair from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at its education service center, 1501 N. Ash St.

Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a job fair for both certified and support positions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial High School’s Veterans Arena, 5840 S. Hudson Ave.

Emergency certification count: Without discussion or debate, the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved 58 emergency teacher certification requests at its regular meeting Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. Since the start of the fiscal year on July 1, the board has approved 4,105 emergency certifications.

Off the block: Less than an hour before bidding was set to begin Thursday morning, the campus of Bacone College was pulled from a Muskogee County sheriff’s auction.

The Muskogee school was set to be auctioned off to pay a $1 million debt under the terms of a summary judgment issued in 2022 by a district court judge. However, a motion from the creditor, Midgely-Huber Energy Concepts, to recall the sale was granted Thursday morning.

The campus is currently valued at $10 million. Had the auction proceeded, the opening bid would have been required to start at two-thirds of the appraisal value.

Teacher of the Year: Claremore Public Schools announced Thursday that Bruce Riggs is its 2022-23 Teacher of the Year.

A biomedical sciences teacher at Claremore High School and an Air Force veteran, Riggs has been with the district since 2018.

The final bell: Friday is the last day of school for Keystone Public Schools.

Stay home days: Monday is a distance-learning day for Broken Arrow Public Schools.

Friday is a distance-learning day for Catoosa.

School is not in session Friday for Berryhill, Mounds, Pretty Water, Skiatook, Sperry or Verdigris.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Kiefer, Sand Springs and Tulsa are scheduled to meet Monday.

The board of education for Lone Star is scheduled to meet Tuesday.