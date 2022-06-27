Education notebook: Emergency certifications, funding discussions and scholarships

Federal funding discussion: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a feedback session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at its Education Service Center to solicit input on federal grant applications and federally funded programs during the 2022-23 school year.

Among the TPS programs receiving federal funding are Indian Education, Homeless Education, Exceptional Student Services, language instruction for English language learners and immigrant students, and Title I, which under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act is allocated based on the percentage of students who are financially eligible for free or reduced price school meals.

Emergency certification numbers: Without discussion or debate, the State Board of Education approved 419 emergency teaching certification applications at its Thursday meeting, including 231 renewals. A State Department of Education spokesman said all of them were for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Of those 419 applications, 98 were from Tulsa Public Schools, six were from Union, five each were from Broken Arrow and Glenpool, two from Sand Springs, and one each from Bixby and Skiatook.

Scholarship announcement: The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society is awarding nine scholarships to Tulsa-area students ranging from $1,000 to $3,500, it announced Monday.

Students were selected based on their academic achievement, work and volunteer experience, community involvement, extracurricular activities and awards, plus an essay on their perceptions on King’s legacy.

Recipients include Ryan Anderson, LeQuincia Brown and Marina Katoh from Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School; Kaleb Quince from Jenks High School; Isaiah Sells from Owasso High School; and Kaiden Ivey, Ankit Jallipalli, Keirsten Metcalfe and Reeya Ramasamy from Union High School.

Help wanted: Jenks Public Schools is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for speech language pathologists and special education, math and forensic science teachers.

New leadership: At its June 20 meeting, Owasso Public Schools’ Board of Education voted to name Tiffani Cooper the new principal of Owasso High School.

Formerly the principal at Morrow Elementary School, Cooper previously had a four-year stint as an assistant principal at Owasso High School. She succeeds Mark Officer, who moved into an assistant superintendent position with the district earlier in June.

Professional development: Registration for the Eva Unterman Conference for Holocaust Educators is open through July 26 at jewishtulsa.org/holocausteducators.

Scheduled for July 28-29 at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, the event is free, but with space limited to 50 teachers, advanced registration is required.

Participants can earn up to 14 hours of professional development credit.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Anderson, Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Collinsville, Prue and Verdigris all have meetings scheduled on Monday.

The Board of Education for Keystone Public School is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

Bartlesville Public Schools’ board meets Wednesday.

