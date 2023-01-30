Education notebook: Elections, applications, bonds and more

Election deadline: Monday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Feb. 14 elections. Claremore and Owasso each have a school board primary, while Bartlesville, Catoosa, Claremore Sequoyah, Coweta, Jenks, Skiatook and Union each have a bond package going before voters.

Bond talk: Officials with Catoosa Public Schools will host an information session about the district’s upcoming $9 million bond proposal from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the district’s Multipurpose Dome, 2000 S. Cherokee St.

Emergency certification count: At Thursday’s meeting, the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved 124 more emergency teacher certifications. Since the start of the fiscal year on July 1, the board has approved 3,900 emergency certifications, including 1,303 renewals.

Application season: The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics is accepting applications from current high school sophomores and juniors through March 17 for the 2023-24 school year. Applications are available online at ossm.edu.

Stay home day: Monday will be a distance learning day for Glenpool Upper Elementary and Intermediate schools due to gas line repairs leaving both sites without heat.

Information sessions: Tulsa Public Schools has an enrollment information session scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at SpiritLife Church, 5345 S. Peoria Ave.

The district is also hosting an enrollment expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley Campus, 3638 S. Memorial Drive. The event will have representatives from TPS’ campuses and departments, and on-site enrollment help for the 2023-24 school year will be available for families.

Translation services will be offered at both events.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Three area school districts had published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools had three reported cases among staff and one among students.

Berryhill Public Schools published its most recent update on Wednesday. At that time, the district did not have any reported cases among students or staff.

Tulsa Public Schools had six reported cases among students and seven among staff.

Skiatook Public Schools had not released an updated case count by the close of business Friday.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board schedule: The Tulsa school board has a special meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday. The board’s previously announced special meeting at 5:30 p.m. the same day has been canceled.