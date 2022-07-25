Education notebook: Edge grants, charter school meeting, school supplies and more

Grant recipients: The Oklahoma State Department of Education is awarding $8.4 million in Edge grants to 87 schools across 32 districts to enhance school improvement programs, it announced Tuesday.

Edge grants are named after Oklahoma Edge, the state’s eight-year strategic plan for public education, approved in 2018 to meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Title I schools across Oklahoma, those designated as low-performing, were able to apply for Edge grant funding to improve academic performance among the overall school population or in federally identified student populations, such as economically disadvantaged students, English learners and students with disabilities.

Grant recipients within Tulsa Public Schools include Anderson, Bell, Burroughs, Cooper, Eugene Field, Hawthorne, Kerr, Key, MacArthur, Marshall, McClure, Mitchell, Owen, Robertson, Tisdale and Unity elementary schools; Monroe Demonstration Academy; Webster Middle School; and Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.

TPS also received $500,000 for professional development across multiple campuses.

Outside of the Tulsa district, area recipients include Bartlesville’s Jane Phillips Elementary School, Cave Springs High School, Hominy Elementary School, five campuses within Muskogee Public Schools, three sites within Okmulgee Public Schools, South Coffeyville Elementary School, and Sand Springs’ Charles Page High School and Clyde Boyd Middle School.

Community meeting: Under the Canopy, an eco-education nonprofit, is hosting a community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Reed Park, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., to solicit feedback about a potential new charter school.

As proposed, the charter school would serve elementary grades and incorporate project-based learning with an emphasis on nature and outdoor education, including a school farm.

Margaritte Arthrell-Knezek, Under the Canopy’s founder and managing director, said a specific site for the proposed school has not been determined but that she would like to have it in west Tulsa if possible due to its proximity to Turkey Mountain and other green spaces.

The organization is also seeking community feedback through a survey on its website, underthecanopy.org. The earliest the proposed school could open is fall 2024.

Interim, again: For the third consecutive fall, Rick Kibbe will be an interim superintendent.

Anderson School, a dependent district on Sand Springs’ north side, announced Kibbe’s hiring on July 13. Anderson’s previous superintendent, Brett Banker, resigned in late June to be the superintendent at Mountain View-Gotebo Public Schools in southwestern Oklahoma.

Kibbe was previously Anderson’s interim superintendent in the fall 2020 semester and held a similar position at Catoosa to start the 2021-22 school year.

A public school educator with almost 40 years of experience, he currently serves on Tulsa Tech’s Board of Education.

School supply distribution events: Along with boxed dinners and bottles of water, the Muscogee Nation will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies at its annual back-to-school drive-through event from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Claude Cox Omniplex on the north side of Okmulgee. Families are asked to preregister by calling 918-549-2880.

Skiatook Public Schools’ Johnson-O’Malley parent committee will hand out school supplies from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Newman Middle School to Indigenous students attending Skiatook Public Schools. This will be a drive-through event, and families are asked to remain in their vehicles.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Anderson, Jenks, Tulsa Tech and Woodland, which is in Fairfax, have meetings scheduled for Monday.

The State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World