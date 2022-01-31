Education notebook: Early walk-in information for Feb. 8 primary school board elections

Election deadline: Early walk-in voting is available Thursday and Friday at county election boards for the Feb. 8 primary election. Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Tulsa and Union each have one school board seat requiring a primary, plus Bixby, Catoosa and Jenks are each putting a school bond package before voters.
State-bound and down: Academic teams from a dozen Tulsa area schools will compete in the OSSAA state tournament Saturday at Rose State College in Midwest City.
Local qualifying teams include Booker T. Washington, Jenks and Stillwater in 6A; Bishop Kelley and Claremore in 5A; Cascia Hall, Verdigris and Wagoner in 4A; Morris and Preston in 3A and Regent Prep and Riverfield Country Day School in 2A.
Grant opportunity: The Fund for Teachers has extended its deadline until 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 for self-designed professional development grants.
Any Oklahoma full-time teacher with at least three years of experience may apply for a grant of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for a group of teachers. Since 2006, the program has provided more than $3.2 million in professional development grants for Oklahoma teachers.
The fund’s administrative partners include the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence and the Tulsa Community Foundation.
Open house: Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics will have an informational meeting Saturday at Hideaway Pizza at 7877 E. 51st Street at 5 p.m. for students and families interested in admission for the 2022-2023 school year.
Candidate forum: Broken Arrow Young Professionals is hosting a candidate forum Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce for school board candidates for Broken Arrow Public Schools and Union Public Schools.
Vaccine clinic: Tulsa Public Schools will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Education Service Center.
COVID-19 by the numbers: Despite staff shortages continuing to force sites to shift instructional methods throughout the week, several area school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts on Friday.
Tulsa Public Schools reported 233 cases among students and 56 among employees. Campuses with 20 or more cases include Eisenhower, Booker T. Washington, Grissom and Council Oak.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported 10 positive cases among its employees and 52 among its students, including 17 students and three employees at Bartlesville High School. The district has an additional three staff and 185 students in quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Berryhill Public Schools reported 11 cases among its campuses. The district does not differentiate between staff and students in its reporting.
Bixby Public Schools reported 175 active cases among its staff and students, including 31 at Bixby Middle School.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 136 student cases and an additional 63 cases among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public-facing reporting.
Collinsville Public Schools reported 14 cases among staff and 35 among its students.
Jenks Public Schools reported 95 cases among its students and an additional 28 cases among its employees.
Owasso Public Schools reported 140 cases among its students and 46 among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting.
Sapulpa Public Schools reported five cases among its employees and 17 among its students.
Glenpool, Sand Springs, Skiatook and Union did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday.
