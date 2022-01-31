Education notebook: Early walk-in information for Feb. 8 primary school board elections

Election deadline: Early walk-in voting is available Thursday and Friday at county election boards for the Feb. 8 primary election. Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Tulsa and Union each have one school board seat requiring a primary, plus Bixby, Catoosa and Jenks are each putting a school bond package before voters.

State-bound and down: Academic teams from a dozen Tulsa area schools will compete in the OSSAA state tournament Saturday at Rose State College in Midwest City.

Local qualifying teams include Booker T. Washington, Jenks and Stillwater in 6A; Bishop Kelley and Claremore in 5A; Cascia Hall, Verdigris and Wagoner in 4A; Morris and Preston in 3A and Regent Prep and Riverfield Country Day School in 2A.

Grant opportunity: The Fund for Teachers has extended its deadline until 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 for self-designed professional development grants.

Any Oklahoma full-time teacher with at least three years of experience may apply for a grant of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for a group of teachers. Since 2006, the program has provided more than $3.2 million in professional development grants for Oklahoma teachers.