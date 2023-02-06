To the voting booth: Early walk-in voting is Thursday and Friday for the Feb. 14 election. Claremore and Owasso each have a school board primary on the ballot, while Bartlesville, Catoosa, Claremore Sequoyah, Coweta, Jenks, Skiatook and Union each have a bond proposal.

Calendar adjustment: Broken Arrow Public Schools has canceled Monday’s previously scheduled distance learning day and will instead have in-person classes.

Employees of the Year: Liberty Public Schools announced Thursday that Amy Hall and Mary Hickerson are the district’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year respectively.

Hall is the counselor at Liberty High School. Hickerson is a secretary at Liberty Elementary School.

Hardcore Parkour: A student-designed app designed to introduce parkour to beginners is the Oklahoma First Congressional District’s winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge.

Designed by Booker T. Washington freshman Caedmon Myers, “DoorHinge Parkour” incorporates videos, tips and tricks to help parkour enthusiasts better develop their techniques. Parkour is a sport when participants attempt to get from one point to another in the fastest and most effective way possible.

Myers and challenge winners from other Congressional districts will be recognized in Washington D.C. in April and will have the chance to present their creations to federal officials and industry representatives.

Information session: Tulsa Public Schools has an enrollment information session scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Community Center, 4122 W. 55th Place.

Translation services will be offered. TPS’ enrollment window closes Sunday.

California Dreamin’: Jenks Public Schools’ vocal music program has been invited to participate in the 2024 Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, Calif.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Despite not having in-person classes for at least half of the week due to inclement weather, four districts published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported two cases among students and none among staff.

Berryhill Public Schools had one reported case. The district does not differentiate between students and staff in its reporting.

Skiatook Public Schools had one reported case among students and none among staff.

Tulsa Public Schools had one reported case among staff and none among students.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Broken Arrow and Sand Springs are scheduled to meet Monday.

The boards of education for Anderson, Lone Star and Pretty Water are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The boards of education for Epic Charter Schools and Keystone are scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The board of education for Bixby Public Schools is scheduled to meet Thursday.

TPS’ board of education has special meetings scheduled for Friday and Saturday.