Education notebook: Community award, Homework Club, emergency certifications and more

Statewide accolade: The North Tulsa Community Education Task Force is one of two recipients of the 2022 Barbara Lynch Community Award, the Oklahoma State School Boards Association announced Tuesday.

Formed in 2018 in response to community backlash regarding potential school closures within the McLain High School feeder patter, the task force now also provides support through recruiting substitute teachers and advocacy efforts. It is composed of community members, parents, student advocates and educators.

The Barbara Lynch Community Award is presented to organizations and businesses that go above and beyond to support their local schools. Recipients are selected by a committee of school board members from across Oklahoma who serve on the OSSBA Board of Directors.

This year's other award winner was Guymon-based Seaboard Foods.

Hitting the books: Starting Thursday, students in grades 3-8 may sign up online to participate in the Tulsa City-County Library’s Homework Club.

The free program offers students a weekly 30-minute in-person session with a volunteer coach to help them with their homework.

Participating branches are Broken Arrow, Brookside, Kendall-Whittier, Martin Regional and Maxwell Park. Registration forms are available both in English and Spanish at tulsalibrary.org. Students must have a TCCL library card in order to register for the program.

Emergency certification count: The State Board of Education approved 1,077 emergency teacher certification requests, including 225 renewals, on Thursday. Since the start of the fiscal year on July 1, the board has approved 2,540 emergency certification requests.

New year, new leadership: Anderson Public School recently announced that Tod Williams will be its new superintendent.

Previously the superintendent at Okmulgee, Williams will succeed interim Superintendent Rick Kibbe, who was brought on board after Brett Banker’s resignation in late June to take a position with Mountain View-Gotebo Public Schools in southwestern Oklahoma.

A dependent district on Sand Springs’ north side, Anderson had an enrollment of about 250 students in 2021-22.

Picking up the tab: With universal free school meal waivers ending, Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program has launched a program to allow community members to donate funds to anonymously cover struggling students’ meal costs.

To make a donation to BAPS’ Love Accounts program, call 918-259-4565.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Several area school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts Friday afternoon.

As of Friday afternoon, Bartlesville Public Schools reported 12 cases among employees and 44 among students.

Berryhill reported five cases districtwide. The district does not differentiate between staff and students in its reporting.

Collinsville Public Schools reported 12 cases among staff and 46 cases among students.

Glenpool Public Schools reported no cases among staff and students.

Tulsa Public Schools reported nine cases among its employees and 10 among its students.

Skiatook Public Schools did not publish an update by the close of business Friday. Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa and Union are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

