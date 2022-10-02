Education notebook: College board kudos and latest Covid numbers

Stay home day: Monday is one of eight previously scheduled distance-learning days for Broken Arrow Public Schools.

Deadline delayed: In order to solicit additional community feedback, Tulsa Public Schools has extended its board redistricting survey response deadline to 5 p.m. Oct. 14. The survey is available online at tulsaschools.org.

National recognition: As part of its annual convention, the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools posthumously presented former Dahlonegah Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Limore with its Friends of NAFIS Award. The award is given to individuals for their contributions to the Impact Aid Program.

Impact Aid is a federal program that reimburses school districts for lost revenue associated with having nontaxable property in or near their attendance areas, such as Indian trust land, military installations, national parks and federally operated low-income housing facilities.

A former state, regional and national advocate for Impact Aid recipients, Limore had more than 35 years of experience in public education at the time of his death in June.

Located south of Stilwell, Dahlonegah is a dependent school district serving about 165 students.

College Board kudos: Nine Broken Arrow High School students have received academic accolades from the College Board.

Justice Sutton received the National African American Recognition Award.

Diego Ochoa, Caliana Ortega and Lucas Taylor received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

Ava Boswell, Colin Buchanan, Marisa Reed, Jordan Scott and Tru West received the National Indigneous Recognition Award.

To be eligible for consideration, sophomores and juniors must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have either excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or earned a score of 3 or higher on at least two Advanced Placement exams.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Six area school districts and one charter school had published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

As of Friday, Bartlesville Public Schools reported one case among employees and two among students.

Berryhill reported two cases districtwide. Berryhill Public Schools does not differentiate between students and staff in its reporting.

Both Collinsville Public Schools and Glenpool Public Schools reported zero cases among staff and students.

Skiatook Public Schools reported three cases among students and none among employees.

Tulsa Public Schools reported four cases among students and one among staff. Campuses with a confirmed case include Bell and Hamilton elementary schools, Thoreau Demonstration Academy, and Webster Middle and High School.

Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences reported zero cases among its employees and three among its students.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry and Union are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Kiefer, Sand Springs and Tulsa are scheduled to meet on Monday.

Lone Star’s school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World

