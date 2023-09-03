Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Election deadline: Early walk-in voting is scheduled for Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Creek County Election Board, 230 E. Hobson Ave., in Sapulpa, in advance of the Sept. 12 school bond elections for both Allen-Bowden and Sapulpa.

College Board kudos: Broken Arrow and Owasso have announced their districts’ honorees through the College Board’s National Recognition Program.

To be considered for the award, students have to have at least a 3.5 grade point average and have either excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or earned a score of 3 or higher on at least two Advanced Placement exams. Additionally, students must be Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and/or attend school in a rural area or a small town to be considered.

Broken Arrow students receiving the National Hispanic Recognition Award are Aaliyah Avila, Karina Ayala, Ashton Chavez, Gabriel Keigley and Cohen Martinez.

Broken Arrow students receiving the National African American Recognition Award are Avila, Makyla Boulware and Addison Thomas.

Owasso students receiving the National Indigenous Recognition Award are Delaney Bunch, Dominic Fox, Maggie Snap, Marleigh Dugan and Sophia Anderson.

Owasso’s Isabel Bergstrom received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

Advance Oklahoma Kids launch: As part of a new statewide coalition, the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, Oklahoma Appleseed, Restorative Justice Institute of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy will host a town hall meeting focused on public education Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The coalition, Advance Oklahoma Kids, was formed in an effort to promote equitable access to school funding and services statewide.

Help wanted: Tulsa Public Schools will have a drop-in session Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. at the Education Service Center’s Selman Room to help potential applicants apply for employment with the district. Candidates must bring their resume, contact information for two references, a copy of their diploma or transcript and if applicable, work authorization documentation.

Stay home days: Classes are not in session around the Tulsa area Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Classes are also not in session Tuesday for Owasso, Tulsa or Union.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Lone Star and Sand Springs are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

Keystone’s board of education is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

