Education notebook: Classroom breaks, resource fairs, tutoring and more

Stay home days: Tulsa Public Schools is not in session Monday or Tuesday.

Monday is a previously scheduled distance learning day for Broken Arrow Public Schools and Coweta Public Schools.

Monday and Tuesday are previously scheduled distance learning days for Liberty Public Schools.

Resource fairs: The Owasso Area Transition Team is hosting a Community Resource and Transition Fair Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Owasso High School for special education students and their families.

Representatives from more than 40 agencies are slated to attend with information on post-secondary educational opportunities, independent living options, employment and program timelines for younger students.

The Owasso Area Transition Team is a collaboration among Owasso Public Schools, Collinsville Public Schools, Skiatook Public Schools, Sperry Public Schools, Tulsa Technology Center and the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.

Meanwhile, Bixby Public Schools will be hosting a Special Education Community Resource Night Thursday at New Beginnings Church, 4104 E. 151st St. South, from 5-7:30 p.m.

Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, school districts are required to offer assistance to students and their families for developing a plan for life after high school and those efforts be based on the student’s strengths, interests and preferences.

Tutoring time: The Oklahoma State Department of Education is now registering seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade students interested in participating in the spring 2023 session of the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps.

The free online program provides 50-minute, small-group tutoring sessions three times per week for 12 weeks. Student registration is open through Dec. 1 at https://tinyurl.com/omtc23.

Full-time college students and certified teachers interested in joining in the program as a paid tutor must apply by 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 via https://tinyurl.com/OKTutorapp.

Teacher accolade: As part of its annual convention at the Cox Center on Thursday, the Oklahoma Society for Technology in Education named Sallisaw Public Schools’ Scott Mosby its 2022 Technology Leader of the Year.

Along with teaching business technology classes at Sallisaw High School, Mosby is the director of curriculum and technology for the Sequoyah County school district.

Information session: The Oklahoma State School Boards Association is hosting a free online information session Monday at 6 p.m. for people considering running for a school board seat. Registration is available at ossba.org/getonboard.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Four area districts published updated COVID-19 case counts Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported seven cases among staff and students.

Berryhill Public Schools had one reported case among staff and students.

Skiatook Public Schools had one reported case among all of its students and none among its employees.

Tulsa Public Schools had one reported case among all of its campuses.

Collinsville and Glenpool did not publish an update by the close of business Friday.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Coweta, Jenks, Mounds, Liberty, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Broken Arrow, Kiefer, Sand Springs and Tulsa are scheduled to meet on Monday.

Keystone’s board of education is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

Inola’s board of education is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

Bixby’s board of education is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

