Summertime and the reading’s easy: Registration for the Tulsa City-County Library’s Summer Reading Program opens Thursday at all 24 library branches.

Program details are available online at tulsalibrary.org/summer.

Summer school: Enrollment closes at 3 p.m. Friday for the June session of Broken Arrow High School’s summer school.

Students in grades 9-12 may take up to two classes per session for credit recovery or one per session for credit advancement.

The session runs June 8-29, and all courses will be online through Edmentum.

Registration for the July session closes June 29.

Get out a No. 2 pencil: The Muscogee Nation’s Accessing Choices in Education program is hosting a free ACT preparation workshop from 9 a.m. to noon June 16 at Green Country Technology Center’s Okmulgee campus. The workshop is open to all Indigenous students in grades 8-12 who live in and attend school within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

Registration is available online at mcnaceservices.com.

Emergency certification: The Oklahoma State Board of Education, as part of the consent docket at Thursday’s meeting, approved 20 emergency teaching certification requests. Since the start of the fiscal year, the board has approved 4,124 emergency teaching certificates.

Stay home day: Due to Memorial Day, classes are not in session Monday for Collegiate Hall, Jenks, Tulsa Honor Academy or the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.

Final bell: Wednesday is the last day of classes for the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.

Thursday is the last day of classes for Jenks and Tulsa Honor Academy.

Friday is the last day of classes for Collegiate Hall.

Commencement calendar: Tulsa Honor Academy graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Tuesday.

Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences commencement exercises are Saturday.

School board schedule: The board of education for Woodland Public Schools in Osage County has a special meeting scheduled Tuesday to vote on accepting the resignation of Superintendent Chad Wilson, who was announced Wednesday as the new superintendent of Perry Public Schools.

