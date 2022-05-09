Education notebook: Claremore names teacher of the year

Teacher of the Year: Rachel Fulks was recently named Claremore Public Schools’ 2021-22 Teacher of the Year.

An English as a second language teacher at Claremont Elementary School, Fulks works with more than 40 students across six grades each day to help them understand the material covered in their primary classrooms.

Fulks will represent the Rogers County district in the State Teacher of the Year contest.

New name: The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously last week to adopt a recommendation from an ad hoc committee to name the cafeteria at Central Middle and High School in honor of Francis Duncan.

A Central graduate, Duncan was a custodian at the school for more than 40 years. He died in September.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Seven area school districts had published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools reported four cases among its students and one among its employees. Campuses with at least one confirmed case were Eliot, Kendall-Whittier, Mayo Demonstration and McKinley elementary schools.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported no cases among its students and staff, but it reported two students in quarantine due to close-contact exposure.

Bixby Public Schools had one reported case among its students and none among its employees.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported six cases among its students and one case among its employees. BAPS does not differentiate among campuses in its public reporting.

Collinsville Public Schools had no reported cases among its staff and two among its students.

Jenks Public Schools reported four student cases and one case among its employees. Along with the lone employee case, three of the four student cases were at East Elementary School.

Sand Springs Public Schools had no reported cases among its staff and students.

Owasso and Skiatook public schools did not publish an update by the close of business Friday.

Berryhill, Glenpool, Sapulpa and Union have stopped publishing regular case count updates.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Berryhill, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry and Union all have meetings scheduled for Monday.

The board for Keystone Public Schools is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The board for Epic Blended and Epic One-on-One charter schools is scheduled to meet Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

The final bell: Wednesday is the last day of school for Keystone Public Schools. Thursday is the last day of classes for Mounds and Pretty Water. Friday is the last day of classes for Allen Bowden, Anderson and Mannford.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.