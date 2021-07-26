Education notebook: Catoosa Public Schools to consider superintendent post at special meeting

Special meeting: Catoosa Public Schools’ board of education has a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Among the listed agenda items is the potential hiring of an interim superintendent to succeed Alicia O’Donnell. The outgoing superintendent submitted a letter of resignation to the board July 8 and her last day with the Rogers County district is slated for Sept. 2.

School supply distribution dates: School supply distribution dates are set for four suburban school districts’ Johnson-O’Malley Programs.

JOM is federally funded program that provides culturally appropriate supplemental educational opportunities and resources for Indigenous students based on community feedback.

Part of the Osage Nation’s JOM Program, Skiatook will host a drive-through distribution event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Newman Middle School. Parents of new students are asked to submit copies of their child’s tribal citizenship card, enrollment verification and JOM student form to Osage Nation JOM Coordinator Avis Ballard prior to Saturday’s event.