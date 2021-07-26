Education notebook: Catoosa Public Schools to consider superintendent post at special meeting

Special meeting: Catoosa Public Schools’ board of education has a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Among the listed agenda items is the potential hiring of an interim superintendent to succeed Alicia O’Donnell. The outgoing superintendent submitted a letter of resignation to the board July 8 and her last day with the Rogers County district is slated for Sept. 2.
School supply distribution dates: School supply distribution dates are set for four suburban school districts’ Johnson-O’Malley Programs.
JOM is federally funded program that provides culturally appropriate supplemental educational opportunities and resources for Indigenous students based on community feedback.
Part of the Osage Nation’s JOM Program, Skiatook will host a drive-through distribution event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Newman Middle School. Parents of new students are asked to submit copies of their child’s tribal citizenship card, enrollment verification and JOM student form to Osage Nation JOM Coordinator Avis Ballard prior to Saturday’s event.
Owasso Public Schools’ JOM Program has scheduled drive-through distribution dates at the district’s Eighth Grade Center on Aug. 5, Aug. 6 and Aug. 11. Students must bring a tribal citizenship card in their own name or already be on the district’s JOM roster in order to receive supplies.
Volunteers with Catoosa Public Schools’ JOM Program will hand out school supplies on Aug. 5 at the district’s administration office. New students are required to provide a copy of their CDIB card when picking up supplies.
Sand Springs’ JOM Program is scheduled to hand out school supplies Aug. 10-11 in the parking lot of the district’s Indian Education office. Families are asked to complete a needs assessment by Aug. 9 and the district must have a copy of the student’s tribal citizenship card.
Additionally, the Muscogee Nation will host a drive-through distribution event on Aug. 20 at Okmulgee’s Claude Cox Omniplex for any citizen of a federally recognized tribe. Participants are asked to register by Aug. 13 to ensure enough supplies are on hand.
Vive la France: For the second time in nine years, Eisenhower International School received the “LabelFrancEducation” seal from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The award is presented to schools worldwide that incorporate enhanced French language instruction into their curriculum. EIS has offered French language immersion since 1993.
— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World