Education Notebook: Broken Arrow's Early College High School program recognized

Award-winning partners: The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education recently awarded the Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award to Broken Arrow Public Schools and Northeastern State University for their collaboration on BAPS’ Early College High School program.

Launched in 2019, BAPS’ Early College High School program allows students to take high school level courses at NSU-Broken Arrow and start college-level courses as juniors. Participants can earn up to 30 college credits by the time they graduate from high school.

Bond election: Early walk-in voting is available Thursday and Friday at the Tulsa County Election Board for Collinsville Public Schools’ bond proposal.

The $10.4 million package includes classroom additions and cafeteria expansion at both the district’s early childhood facility and Upper Elementary School; new locker rooms, dugout and restrooms at the high school’s softball field and additions to the Terry Due Multipurpose Building.

Election Day is Sept. 14.

Going virtual: Due to COVID-19, the Tulsa City-County Library’s After-School Homework Club is moving online starting Sept. 13.