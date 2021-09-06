Education Notebook: Broken Arrow's Early College High School program recognized

Award-winning partners: The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education recently awarded the Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award to Broken Arrow Public Schools and Northeastern State University for their collaboration on BAPS’ Early College High School program.
Launched in 2019, BAPS’ Early College High School program allows students to take high school level courses at NSU-Broken Arrow and start college-level courses as juniors. Participants can earn up to 30 college credits by the time they graduate from high school.
Bond election: Early walk-in voting is available Thursday and Friday at the Tulsa County Election Board for Collinsville Public Schools’ bond proposal.
The $10.4 million package includes classroom additions and cafeteria expansion at both the district’s early childhood facility and Upper Elementary School; new locker rooms, dugout and restrooms at the high school’s softball field and additions to the Terry Due Multipurpose Building.
Election Day is Sept. 14.
Going virtual: Due to COVID-19, the Tulsa City-County Library’s After-School Homework Club is moving online starting Sept. 13.
Available through five branch locations, the program provides weekly one-on-one 30 minute homework help sessions for students in grades 3-8. Participating libraries include Brookside, Broken Arrow, Kendall-Whittier, Martin Regional and Maxwell Park. Registration is required and available in English and Spanish via tulsalibrary.org/homeworkclub.
Shot clinics: The Washington County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday at Bartlesville’s Madison Middle School from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The Muscogee Nation Department of Health is partnering with Glenpool Public Schools to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at 140 W. 141st St.
Tulsa Public Schools is partnering with Saint Francis Health System to host a vaccination clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Education Service Center at 3027 S. New Haven.
All three events will have free doses of the Pfizer vaccine available for anyone aged 12 or older.
Board meetings: The boards of education for Sand Springs and Tulsa have regular meetings scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Bixby Public Schools’ board of education is scheduled to meet Thursday.