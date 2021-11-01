Education notebook: Broken Arrow Public Schools launching survey to evaluate BAPS impact

Broken Arrow Public Schools’ communications department is launching anonymous surveys Monday to help assess if and how the district’s employees, families and community members are receiving relevant information regarding BAPS.

The surveys will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 19.

OSSBA letter: On Oct. 25, 17 Republican state representatives sent a letter to the Oklahoma State School Board Association, asking that it take steps to rescind a request from its national counterpart for federal assistance.

In September, the National School Board Association asked the federal government to help it deal with increased threats and acts of intimidation and violence directed at school board members and school district employees across the country, including sending threatening letters and emails and meeting attendees yelling Nazi salutes.

The NSBA letter specifically referred to some of the actions taken against school board members and employees as “the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” prompting objections from the legislators.