Education notebook: Broken Arrow Public Schools launching survey to evaluate BAPS impact

Broken Arrow Public Schools’ communications department is launching anonymous surveys Monday to help assess if and how the district’s employees, families and community members are receiving relevant information regarding BAPS.
The surveys will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 19.
OSSBA letter: On Oct. 25, 17 Republican state representatives sent a letter to the Oklahoma State School Board Association, asking that it take steps to rescind a request from its national counterpart for federal assistance.
In September, the National School Board Association asked the federal government to help it deal with increased threats and acts of intimidation and violence directed at school board members and school district employees across the country, including sending threatening letters and emails and meeting attendees yelling Nazi salutes.
The NSBA letter specifically referred to some of the actions taken against school board members and employees as “the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” prompting objections from the legislators.
“We understand that there have been contentious school board meetings, but surely the OSSBA does not intend to let the NSBA and other federal actors silence the parents, patrons and taxpayers who finance Oklahoma’s public education. Upset parents and taxpayers attending their local public school board meeting, a right granted by the Open Meetings Act, is not an attack and does not pose an immediate threat,” the legislators’ letter states.
Among the letter’s Tulsa-area signatories are Rep. Wendi Stearman (R-Collinsville), Rep. Stan May (R-Broken Arrow), Rep. Tom Gann (R-Inola), Rep. Sheila Dills (R-Tulsa) and Rep. Sean Roberts (R-Hominy).
COVID-19 by the numbers: Multiple area school districts released updated COVID-19 data Friday.
Tulsa Public Schools reported 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and additional 180 close contact exposures among its staff and students. Kendall-Whittier Elementary School accounted for 87 close contact exposures and four confirmed cases.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported one active case among its employees and five among its students. An additional 10 students are in quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Bixby Public Schools reported 16 active cases among its students and staff.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 42 cases among its students and six among its employees. Jenks Public Schools reported eight cases of COVID-19 among its staff and 28 among its students, including seven each at Jenks East Elementary School and Jenks West Elementary School.
Owasso Public Schools reported 23 positive cases among its students and one case among its staff. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its COVID-19 reporting.
Sapulpa Public Schools reported eight positive cases among its students and none among its employees across all sites.
Skiatook Public Schools reported seven positive cases among its students and none among its employees.
Union Public Schools reported 27 cases among students and eight among its employees. The district’s 6th and 7th Grade Center accounted for 10 of the student cases.
Board meeting schedule: The boards of education for Kiefer, Sand Springs and Tulsa have meetings scheduled for Monday evening.
The TPS board of education has a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.