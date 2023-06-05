Books on the move: Summer bookmobiles will start making the rounds through Sapulpa and Jenks.

Operated through a partnership between Sapulpa Public Schools and Caring Community Friends, the Book and Snack Mobile will make stops around Sapulpa four days a week starting Monday and running through July 27. Along with free snacks and water, the refitted school bus has shelves full of library books available for children to check out. The route schedule is available online at tinyurl.com/sapulpabooks.

Starting Tuesday, the Trojans Read the Way bookmobile will run routes on Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 28 across portions of Jenks Public Schools’ attendance area. The route schedule is available online at tinyurl.com/JenksBooks.

Employee accolade: Conchita Carreno was named Union Public Schools’ 2022-23 Support Employee of the Year on Wednesday.

A bilingual human resources specialist, Carreno helps the district’s benefits team communicate with Spanish-speaking employees. She was selected for the award by a committee of other support employees.

Meal finder: Hunger Free Oklahoma has launched a website again this year listing Summer Feeding Program hosts.

Along with addresses, Meals4kidsok.org includes summer feeding sites’ hours and closure dates.

Summer meal service starts Monday at sites hosted by Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Jenks, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Union public schools, as well as six Tulsa City-County Library branches. Meal service is already underway for Bixby, Owasso, Sand Springs and Tulsa public schools.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Broken Arrow, Kiefer, Sand Springs and Tulsa have regular meetings on Monday. The State Virtual Charter School Board has a special meeting scheduled for Monday in Oklahoma City.

The school boards for the Anderson, Lone Star and Pretty Water districts are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The Keystone Public Schools board is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The Bixby school board is scheduled to meet Thursday.

The board for Inola Public Schools is scheduled to meet Friday.