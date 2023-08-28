Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

School’s in session: Thursday is the first day of classes for Tulsa Classical Academy.

Election deadline: Monday is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the Sept. 12 special election. Sapulpa and Allen-Bowden each have a multimillion-dollar bond package going before voters that day. Early walk-in voting is scheduled for Sept. 7-8 at the Creek County Election Board, 230 E. Hobson Ave. in Sapulpa.

See you at the library: Registration opens Friday for the Tulsa City-County Library’s Homework Club.

Open to students in grades 3-8 who have a library card, the Homework Club provides after-school, weekly, one-on-one homework help sessions at five library branches: Broken Arrow, Brookside, Kendall-Whittier, Martin Regional and Maxwell Park.

Sessions start on Sept. 18, and preregistration is required through the Tulsa City-County Library’s website at tulsalibrary.org/after-school-homework-club.

Life after high school: Two suburban districts are hosting evening college fairs that are open to the public.

Union Public Schools will host its College Night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center, 6836 S. Mingo Road. Along with representatives from more than 60 colleges, universities and trade schools, the event will have information sessions on financial aid and admissions.

Broken Arrow High School will host a college fair from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the school’s auxiliary gym. Families are encouraged to preregister online at app.strivescan.com/registration in order to provide extra time to speak with college representatives while at the event.

Help wanted: In collaboration with AmeriCorps, the Cherokee Nation is hiring 20 tutors to help improve school readiness for children attending the tribe’s Head Start and Early Head Start locations throughout its reservation. Applications are available online at loom.ly/vgyBpho.

Emergency certification count: As part of the consent agenda at Thursday’s meeting, the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved 1,268 emergency teaching credentials, including 217 renewals. Since the start of the fiscal year on July 1, the board has approved 2,452 emergency certification requests.

Stay home days: Monday is a distance learning day for Liberty Public Schools. Friday is a distance learning day for Broken Arrow and Catoosa. Classes are not in session Friday for Glenpool Public Schools.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Tulsa Tech and Woodland Public Schools are scheduled to meet on Monday.