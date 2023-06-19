Thanks for sticking around: With the fiscal year ending on June 30, Union’s school board voted 4-0 Monday night to provide a one-time, 5% retention stipend to the district’s 2022-23 employees. The additional funds will be paid out via direct deposit on July 13.

Board moves: Glenn Morgan has been appointed to be the District 1 representative on Skiatook Public Schools’ Board of Education, representing the southwest side of the district’s attendance area. He replaces Dave Hardie, who resigned from the board in April.

Kendra Wesson and Suzanne Reynolds were sworn in Thursday to the CareerTech Board of Education as representatives of the Oklahoma State Board of Education. Wesson’s CareerTech board term runs through April 1, 2028, while Reynolds’ term runs through April 1, 2029.

Meanwhile, the Board of Education for Liberty Public Schools in far southern Tulsa County is attempting to fill its seat No. 3, which was vacated Monday night. The appointee will serve until the 2024 election cycle. Any registered voters living within Liberty’s attendance area who are interested in filling the position are asked to contact Superintendent Philip Garland by June 28.

Kitchen’s closed: Summer feeding sites hosted by Sapulpa Public Schools and Tulsa Public Schools will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

The wheels on the bus: Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Transportation Department is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, 701 S. Main St. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their driver’s license and a resume. Same day interviews will be conducted.

Nominees wanted: The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance is accepting nominations for its 2023 Teacher of the Year awards through June 30. Eligibility criteria and nomination forms are available online at tulsastem.org/awards

School board schedule: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Catoosa and Woodland have meetings on Monday.

Tulsa Public Schools’ board has a regular meeting on Tuesday, while Osage County’s Woodland Public Schools has a special board meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The boards Epic Charter Schools and Mounds Public Schools will meet Wednesday.

The State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.

