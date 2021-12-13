Education notebook: Bixby, Broken Arrow school board candidates withdraw

Tulsa Public Schools reported 12 confirmed cases among its students and an additional seven among its staff. Thirteen of the district’s 19 cases are at elementary sites, with no individual campus reporting more than two cases.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported a case among its employees and 15 among its students. An additional 49 students are in quarantine, including 20 at Wayside Elementary School.

Berryhill Public Schools reported nine active cases among its staff and students.

Bixby Public Schools had eight active cases among its students, including three among the second graders at North Elementary School.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 61 cases among its students and eight among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its reporting.

Collinsville Public Schools reported six cases among its students and none among its employees.

Glenpool Public Schools had one employee and five students test positive, plus an additional seven students in quarantine due to close contact exposure.