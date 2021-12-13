Education notebook: Bixby, Broken Arrow school board candidates withdraw

Candidate withdrawals: According to the Tulsa County Election Board, two suburban school board candidates have withdrawn their names.
Tina Dumas’ withdrawal leaves two candidates for Bixby’s seat 2, which means the election will move from the Feb. 8 primary to the April 5 general election.
Joshua Moon also withdrew on Friday. With four candidates remaining, Broken Arrow’s seat 2 will still go before voters in February.
Changemakers Pitch Nights: Tulsa Changemakers will be hosting pitch nights Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday via Facebook Live for student teams representing almost 30 campuses from Union Public Schools, Tulsa Public Schools and TPS-authorized charter schools.
The organization works with students to find and figure out how to address a need within their communities. During the pitch nights, student teams will present their projects and explain how others can get involved.
Holiday meal service: Due to the upcoming winter break, TPS will offer seven days worth of snacks and suppers for any child under age 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday outside the former Grimes Elementary School at 3213 E. 56th St.
Union Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program will have curbside meal service available Dec. 20-22 at Union High School. Multiple meals will be provided each day.
Summer programming data: TPS and the Opportunity Project released preliminary participant data Tuesday from their summer 2021 programming partnership.
Almost 11,000 students across 65 sites participated in “Ready. Set. Summer!,” TPS’ camp-style summer school in July. On average, those students’ reading standardized test scores were three points higher in the fall compared to spring 2021, compared to an average increase of one point among students who did not participate.
Meanwhile, math standardized test scores increased by an average of one point from spring to fall for “Ready. Set. Summer!” students and decreased by a point for students who did not participate in the program.
Vaccine clinics: Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled for Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at Kerr Elementary School, located at 202 S. 117th E. Ave., and Bartlesville’s Jane Phillips Elementary School, located at 1500 S. Rogers Ave. Both events will have pediatric doses available for children aged 5 and older.
COVID-19 by the numbers: Several area school districts released updated COVID-19 case counts Friday.
Tulsa Public Schools reported 12 confirmed cases among its students and an additional seven among its staff. Thirteen of the district’s 19 cases are at elementary sites, with no individual campus reporting more than two cases.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported a case among its employees and 15 among its students. An additional 49 students are in quarantine, including 20 at Wayside Elementary School.
Berryhill Public Schools reported nine active cases among its staff and students.
Bixby Public Schools had eight active cases among its students, including three among the second graders at North Elementary School.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 61 cases among its students and eight among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its reporting.
Collinsville Public Schools reported six cases among its students and none among its employees.
Glenpool Public Schools had one employee and five students test positive, plus an additional seven students in quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Jenks Public Schools reported 23 cases among its students and 12 among its employees, including four at West Elementary School.
Sapulpa Public Schools reported two cases among its employees and five among its students.
Sand Springs Public Schools reported 15 cases among its employees and students. The district does
Skiatook Public Schools reported four cases among its employees and eight among its students.
Union Public Schools reported four cases among its employees and 23 among its students.
Owasso did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday.
Board meeting schedule: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Berryhill, Bristow, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Mounds, Owasso, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Tulsa, Union and Woodland have meetings scheduled for Monday.
The board of education for Epic Charter Schools is scheduled to meet Wednesday.
The state board of education is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon in Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
