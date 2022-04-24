Education notebook: Biliterate students, B'ville teacher of the year honored

Speaking my language: Jenks Public Schools announced Thursday that 32 seniors will graduate in May with the Oklahoma Seal of Biliteracy.

Established in September 2020, the award is presented to Oklahoma high school students who have demonstrated that they are able to read, write and effectively communicate with others in two or more languages. Student proficiency can be documented through several routes, including performance on state-approved standardized tests, living in a bilingual household or community or experience living in a country where a language other than English is spoken. The award will be denoted on the students’ high school diplomas and transcripts.

Along with English, languages spoken by the Jenks biliterate seniors include Chinese, French, Latin, Spanish and Zomi.

Teacher of the Year: Tonya Knollmeyer was named Bartlesville Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year Thursday evening.

A former engineer, Knollmeyer teaches physics and chemistry at Bartlesville High School. She will represent the district in the state Teacher of the Year competition.

Staff moves: On Monday night, Catoosa Public Schools’ board of education voted unanimously to name Catoosa High School Principal Josh Brown the district’s new assistant superintendent of student support services and safety.

Help wanted: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting job fairs on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Maintenance Facilities Building at 1555 N. 77th E. Ave. for positions with the district’s custodial, grounds and maintenance teams.

Additionally, Bixby Public Schools is hosting a job fair for support positions Thursday at Bixby North Intermediate School, 6941 E. 121st St. South, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Stay home: TPS will not be in session Friday. All district sites, including the Enrollment Center, will be closed.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Seven local school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

For the second consecutive week, Tulsa Public Schools had no reported cases among its students and employees.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported two cases among its students and none among its staff.

Bixby Public Schools reported three cases among its students and three among its employees. Campuses with at least one confirmed case as of Friday are West Elementary, Central Intermediate, North Intermediate and Bixby High School.Broken Arrow Public Schools reported four cases among its students and no cases among its employees.Collinsville Public Schools had no reported cases among its staff and one among its students.

Jenks Public Schools reported two cases among its students and one case among its employees. Both reported student cases are at East Elementary School.

Owasso Public Schools reported one case among its students and none among its employees.

Sand Springs did not publish a case count update by the close of business Friday.

Berryhill, Glenpool, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Union have stopped publishing regular case count updates.

School board calendar: Skiatook’s board of education has a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

The state board of education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.

