No translation needed: At Monday night’s board of education meeting, Tulsa Public Schools announced that 106 seniors from nine high schools will graduate in May with the Seal of Biliteracy.

In order to receive the seal, a student must demonstrate oral and written proficiency in at least two languages. Since the 2018-2019 school year, 356 TPS students have earned the seal in both English and at least one of 16 languages.

Along with English, eight additional languages are spoken among this year’s honorees: Finnish, French, German, Japanese, Latin, Korean, Spanish and Zomi.

Schools represented by this year’s recipients are Booker T. Washington, East Central, Edison, Hale, McLain, Memorial, Phoenix Rising, Rogers and Tulsa Virtual Academy.

Two of this year’s seniors, Booker T. Washington’s Bebe Castaneda and Jesus Flores, earned the seal for their fluency in three languages. Along with English and Spanish for both, Castaneda earned it for her proficiency in German, while Flores earned it for French.

Robotics grants: On Tuesday, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma announced $35,000 in grants to Oklahoma robotics teams with awards ranging from $250 to $3,200.

Tulsa-area recipients include Adair Middle School, Adair High School, Booker T. Washington High School, Broken Arrow High School, Grove Public Schools, Jenks High School, Riverfield Country Day School, Tri-County Technology Center in Bartlesville and Union Public Schools.

The windup and the pitch: Tulsa Changemakers will host pitch nights Monday through Thursday for student teams representing 40 Tulsa-area schools.

The organization works with students to find and figure out how to address a need within their communities. During the pitch nights, student teams will present their projects and explain how others can get involved.

All four pitch nights will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday’s sessions will be at Rogers College High School, 3909 E. Fifth Place. Tuesday’s session will be at Monroe Demonstration Academy, 2010 E. 48th St. North and Thursday’s session will be at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center, 6836 S. Mingo Road. All four sessions will also be available via livestream at tinyurl.com/springpitchnights.

Taking the gavel: Three Tulsa-area students will serve on the 2023-2024 Oklahoma FFA state officer team.

Caleb Horne from Morrison will be president, while Skiatook’s Garrett Case will be the northeast area vice president and Trey Meyers from Perkins-Tryon FFA will be the central region vice president.

The new officers were elected by delegates at the state convention and announced Wednesday night during the two-day affair’s closing session.

The final bell: Thursday is the last day of school for Pretty Water. Friday is the last day of school for Allen Bowden, Anderson and Mannford.

Commencement calendar: Berryhill, Kiefer, KIPP Tulsa University Prep, Sperry and Verdigris will host graduation ceremonies Friday.

Mannford’s graduation is scheduled for Saturday.

Graduation for Claremore Sequoyah is scheduled for Sunday.

Stay home days: School is not in session Friday for Berryhill, Collegiate Hall, Mounds and Skiatook. Friday is also a distance learning day for Prue.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Anderson, Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Claremore Sequoyah, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mannford, Owasso, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner all have regular meetings scheduled for Monday. Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education has a special meeting Monday.

The board of education for the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

The boards of education for Epic Charter Schools and Keystone are scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The boards of education for Bixby and Pretty Water are scheduled to meet Thursday.