Education Notebook: Bilingual TPS students can apply for Seal of Biliteracy

Speaking my language: Seniors attending any Tulsa Public Schools campus may apply through Oct. 22 for the district’s Seal of Biliteracy.
The seal is awarded to students who demonstrate proficiency in two or more languages.
Since the 2018-2019 school year, 168 students have earned the Tulsa Public Schools Seal of Biliteracy in English and in 11 other languages, including Bangla, Chinese, French, Hmong, Indonesian, Latin, Pashto, Russian, Spanish, Yoruba and Zomi.
Feedback deadline: Tulsa Public Schools has set a response deadline of Oct. 8 for its online community survey regarding the indigenous-themed mascots and logos used by Central and Webster.
Distance learning days nixed: Kiefer Public Schools has canceled its pre-planned distance learning days scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8 and Jan. 24, 2022, and will instead have in-person classes.
In a letter to parents, Kiefer Superintendent Randy Shaw noted that those dates were originally set to help facilitate a smoother transition to district-wide distance learning should conditions warrant, but that the students would be best served with in-person instruction.
Graduation calendar update: Union High School has scheduled its 2022 commencement ceremony for May 21, 2022, at Union-Tuttle Stadium. In the event of inclement weather, graduation will be moved inside to the Union Multipurpose Activity Center and split into two ceremonies due to space considerations.
Shot clinics: The Washington County Health Department will host a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Bartlesville’s Madison Middle School. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone age 12 or older.
Board schedule: The boards of education for Collinsville, Jenks and Woodland are scheduled to meet Monday.
The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
The state board of education has a special meeting set for Thursday in Oklahoma City.
lenzy.krehbiel-burton@