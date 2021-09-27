Education Notebook: Bilingual TPS students can apply for Seal of Biliteracy

Speaking my language: Seniors attending any Tulsa Public Schools campus may apply through Oct. 22 for the district’s Seal of Biliteracy.

The seal is awarded to students who demonstrate proficiency in two or more languages.

Since the 2018-2019 school year, 168 students have earned the Tulsa Public Schools Seal of Biliteracy in English and in 11 other languages, including Bangla, Chinese, French, Hmong, Indonesian, Latin, Pashto, Russian, Spanish, Yoruba and Zomi.

Feedback deadline: Tulsa Public Schools has set a response deadline of Oct. 8 for its online community survey regarding the indigenous-themed mascots and logos used by Central and Webster.

Distance learning days nixed: Kiefer Public Schools has canceled its pre-planned distance learning days scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8 and Jan. 24, 2022, and will instead have in-person classes.

In a letter to parents, Kiefer Superintendent Randy Shaw noted that those dates were originally set to help facilitate a smoother transition to district-wide distance learning should conditions warrant, but that the students would be best served with in-person instruction.