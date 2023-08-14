Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

School’s in session: Tuesday is the first day of classes for Kiefer and for pre-kindergarten through first grade students at Tulsa Legacy.

Wednesday is the first day of classes for Broken Arrow, Deborah Brown Community School, Mannford, Oologah-Talala, Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, Union and students in grades 2-5 at Tulsa Legacy.

Thursday is the first day of classes for Allen Bowden, Berryhill, Bixby, Claremore, Coweta, Jenks, Lone Star, Mounds, Owasso, Pretty Water, Sapulpa, Tulsa and students in grades 6-8 at Tulsa Legacy.

School supply distribution events: Sand Springs Community Services will have school supplies, backpacks and clothing vouchers available Monday through Wednesday for students with a Sand Springs address who attend Sand Springs, Anderson or Keystone and received free school meals during the 2022-2023 school year.

Distribution is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, plus 6-8 p.m. Monday at 114 W. Fourth St. Families must bring proof of enrollment and documentation that their child received free school meals during the 2022-2023 school year.

Porter’s Johnson-O’Malley program will have a school supply distribution event for the district’s Indigenous students Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the middle and high school STEM lab.

Owasso Public Schools’ JOM program will distribute school supplies from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Seventh Grade Center, 1400 N. Main.

TPS Indian Education is hosting its annual back to school bash from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wilson Teaching and Learning Center, 2710 E. 11th St. Free backpacks and school supplies will be available for Indigenous students who attend TPS.

Supporters of Families with Sickle Cell Disease will host its 10th annual back-to-school bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at B.S. Roberts Park, 914 N. Greenwood Ave. Along with backpacks and school supplies, the event will feature free food, sensory-friendly games, live entertainment and a resource expo.

Shot clinic: The Oklahoma Caring Van will have free immunizations available at TPS’ Education Service Center from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday.

Late night: Sapulpa Public Schools’ enrollment center, 511 E. Lee St., will stay open an extra 90 minutes on Tuesday and Wednesday to accommodate families before classes start on Thursday. The office will close at 6 p.m. on those two nights.

Candidate announcement: Michelle Simmons has announced her intent to run in 2024 for the District 6 seat on TPS’ board of education when the filing period opens in December. The seat is currently held by Jerry Griffin, who previously announced he will not seek another term.

TPS sites and charter partners within District 6 include Bell, MacArthur, Salk and Zarrow elementary schools; Hale and Memorial middle schools; Hale High School; Street School and Tulsa Honor Academy.

Through the lunch line: The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that Tahlequah Public Schools will receive $138,770 in federal grant funds to bolster its child nutrition program through the department’s Healthy Meals Incentive Initiative.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Berryhill, Claremore, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mannford, Owasso, Prue, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry and Union are scheduled to meet on Monday. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is also scheduled to meet Monday in Oklahoma City.

TPS’ board of education has a special meeting Tuesday.