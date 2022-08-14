Education notebook: Back-to-class edition

Back on campus: Monday is the first day of classes for prekindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students attending Tulsa Legacy Charter School.

Tuesday is the first day of classes for Bixby and grades 2-5 at Tulsa Legacy Charter School.

Wednesday is the first day of classes for Deborah Brown Charter Schools, Union and grades 6-8 at Tulsa Legacy Charter School.

Thursday is the first day of classes for Berryhill, Claremore, Collegiate Hall, Coweta, Jenks, Mounds, Pretty Water, Sapulpa, Tulsa, Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, and Wagoner.

School supply distribution events: The North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative is hosting its annual back-to-school event from 3:30-6 p.m. Monday at Tulsa Tech’s Peoria Campus, 3850 N. Peoria Ave. Along with free school supplies, free food will be available for attendees.

Restore Hope will have boxes of school supplies available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at its main location, 2960 Charles Page Blvd., for students attending Berryhill, Collinsville, Jenks, Sand Springs, Sperry and Tulsa. Pickup times are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. all three days.

Oasis Fresh Market, 1725 N. Peoria Ave., will be hosting a back-to-school event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. In addition to free school supplies, the event will have inflatables, free food, live music and face painting.

School supply distribution for Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Johnson-O’Malley students will be spread out across four days at the Broken Arrow Options Academy, 412 S. Ninth St. Students who preregistered for supplies and whose last name starts with A-L may pick up their supplies from 4-7 p.m. Monday, while preregistered students whose last name falls in the back half of the alphabet can pick up their supplies from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Broken Arrow Johnson-O'Malley students who are new to the district or missed preregistration in the spring can pick up supplies from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday or from 4-6 p.m. Thursday. New students must bring proof of enrollment.

Tulsa Public Schools’ Indian Education staff will distribute supplies from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the district’s Education Service Center.

Meanwhile, Sand Springs Public Schools’ Indian Education office will be open for school supply pickup from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Friday for Indigenous families who missed the preorder deadline, have a student attending the Early Childhood Education Center or did not attend Meet and Greet night at their child’s school.

Through the lunch line: Jenks, Tulsa and Union have set their 2022-23 school meal prices.

At Jenks, full-price breakfast is $1.75 for all students and $2.25 for adults, while the reduced price is $0.30. Full-price student lunches range from $2.40 for elementary students to $3 for high school students. The reduced student lunch rate is $0.40 across all campuses and the full-price adult lunch rate is $3.75 per person.

For TPS middle school and high school students, full-price breakfast is $1.10 and full-price lunch is $3. All TPS elementary students eat for free due to the district’s decision to utilize the National School Lunch Program’s Community Eligibility Provision.

At Union, full-price breakfast is $1.40 for students and $2.30 for adults, while the reduced student price is $0.30. Full-price student lunches range from $2.20 for elementary students to $2.95 for the high school’s deli. Reduced-price lunches are $0.40 for all students. Adult lunches are $4.80.

At Monday’s school board meeting, Union Associate Superintendent Charlie Bushyhead acknowledged that adult prices have increased but said the Child Nutrition Department did not have any choice in order to cover costs.

Encore assistance window: On Friday, the Cherokee Nation announced that it will reopen the application window for its school clothing assistance program for families and students who missed the deadline or whose citizenship application was processed after the initial deadline.

The second application window will open at 8 a.m. Monday on the tribe’s online assistance platform, gadugiportal.cherokee.org, and remain open until 5 p.m. Aug. 29. Any Cherokee citizen age 18 and younger is eligible to receive $150 for school clothes, regardless of age, residency or income status. Cherokee citizens ages 18-22 may also receive funds if they provide documentation that they are enrolled in high school, college or a CareerTech program.

New faces: Kris DeMauro and Jesse Madaffari were sworn in Wednesday as new members of Skiatook’s Board of Education. They replace Jay Schnoebelen and Mike Mullins, respectively, whose resignations were accepted at the board’s June 13 meeting.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Bartlesville, Catoosa and Tulsa have meetings scheduled for Monday.

The state CareerTech board is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.