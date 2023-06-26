Now open: Tulsa Public Schools announced Friday afternoon that district offices will be open on Monday after being closed for four days due to issues created by the June 18 storm.

Extended School Year programming, high school academic boot camps, most summer feeding sites and day camp will also resume operations on Monday. A full list of open sites is available at https://tinyurl.com/TPSopen.

Feedback wanted: Tulsa Public Schools’ Federal Programs Department will host a feedback session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Selman Room of the Education Service Center, 3027 S. New Haven, to discuss the district’s programs and grant applications under Title I, II, III, IV and VI of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965.

Examples of individual programs under those umbrellas include Indian Education, interpretation and translation services and additional supports for students who qualify for free or reduced price school meals.

Hi, my name is … : An ad hoc naming committee is accepting name suggestions through 5 p.m. on July 5 for the baseball field at Rogers College Middle and High School. Suggestions may be submitted online at tinyurl.com/RoperBaseball

Emergency certification count: At Thursday’s meeting, the State Board of Education approved 827 emergency teaching certifications without discussion or debate. Since the start of the current fiscal year on July 1, the board has approved 4,410 emergency teacher credentials.

Rescheduled open house: Union Alternative School, 5656 S. 129th E. Ave., will have a forum at 5:30 Wednesday for interested students in grades 9-12. Originally scheduled for June 21, the forum was postponed one week due to storm damage to the school’s parking lot.

Scholarship addition: As part of the consent agenda at Thursday’s meeting, the State Board of Education unanimously approved a request from Mizel Jewish Community Day School to participate in the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship program.

Test prep help: The Muscogee Nation’s Accessing Choices in Education program is now accepting registration for a free ACT preparation workshop on July 19 at the Okmulgee campus of Green Country Technology Center. The session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon and registration is available online at mcnaceservices.com.

Eligibility is restricted to Indigenous students in grades 8-12 who live and attend school within the Muscogee Nation reservation boundaries.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Collinsville, Prue, Sperry, Tulsa Tech, Verdigris and Woodland have meetings on Monday.

The boards of education for Anderson and Keystone are scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The boards of education for Bartlesville and Kiefer are scheduled to meet Thursday.

—Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World