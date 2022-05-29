Education notebook: Awards, support staff sought, final bells

STEM award: Bartlesville Public Schools was recently named one of 13 districts nationwide as a Project Lead the Way Distinguished District for its STEM programming at all its campus sites.

Project Lead the Way is a nonprofit organization that offers hands-on STEM curricula for students and teachers nationwide.

The awards are based on student participation rates and, at the secondary level, offering a minimum number of applicable courses.

In addition to Bartlesville’s campuses, other area schools also recognized by Project Lead the Way for STEM programming include all five Sand Springs elementary schools, all 13 Union elementary schools, Nowata Elementary School, Tulsa Legacy and Tri-County Technology Center in Bartlesville.

Help wanted: Several area school districts are already looking to fill support staff openings for the 2022-2023 school year.

Sperry Public Schools is seeking substitute teachers, bus drivers, custodians and child nutrition staff.

Union Public Schools is hiring building engineers, grounds workers and custodians.

Additionally, Tulsa Public Schools is hiring full- and part-time staff for before and after care sites across the district.

Applications are available on each school district’s website.

Support Employee of the Year: Candyse Walker was named Union Public Schools’ 2021-2022 Support Employee of the Year Thursday.

The district chef with Union’s child nutrition program, Walker has been with the district since 2017.

New boss: Stillwater Public Schools announced Thursday that Stillwater High School Principal Uwe Gordon would be the district’s next superintendent effective July 1.

A two-time graduate of Oklahoma State University, Gordon was the superintendent at Hennessey Public Schools before his 16-year stint as principal of Stillwater High School. He has also worked at Stillwater Junior High School and Yale High School.

Gordon will succeed interim superintendent Gay Washington, who led the district after Marc Moore’s contract was terminated in December. Washington did not apply for the position.

Safety Patrol winner: Hoover Elementary fifth-grade student Preston Dodson was named Oklahoma’s Outstanding AAA School Safety Patroller on Wednesday.

Statewide, almost 2,000 students across 83 campuses participate in the School Safety Patrol program.

Sandites give back: Students at Charles Page High School raised $10,000 for Sand Springs Community Services, an organization that provides assistance for local residents facing financial difficulties.

The students’ donation coincides with the third anniversary of the 2019 Arkansas River flood. During the aftermath of the flooding, Sand Springs Community Services provided toiletries and clothes for displaced residents.

Registration help: TPS is hosting a summer programming registration help session Thursday from 3:30-6 p.m. at Martin Regional Library. Interpretation services will be available.

Registration for TPS’ school-based summer programs closes on June 8.

Free professional development: Registration is open for the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s EngageOK on the Road sessions, scheduled for July 11-20.

Host high schools include Woodward, Elk City, Lawton, Southmoore, Jenks, McAlester and Durant.

The sessions are free but advance registration is required at engage.ok.gov/on-the-road.

COVID-19 by the numbers: With most Tulsa-area students already out on summer vacation, three area school districts issued one final COVID-19 report for the 2021-2022 school year Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools reported seven cases among its staff and students. Campuses with at least one case are Eliot, Mayo and Zarrow elementary schools.

Collinsville Public Schools had no reported cases among its staff and students.

Jenks Public Schools had three cases among its staff and five among its students. Campuses with at least one case are East, Northwest, Southeast and West elementary schools and the district’s Central Campus, which includes the Freshman Academy, Jenks High School and Jenks Alternative Center.

The final bell: Tuesday is the last day of classes for Epic Blended and Epic One-on-One.

Wednesday is the last day of classes for Tulsa Honor Academy.

Friday is the last day of classes for students at Collegiate Hall.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World

