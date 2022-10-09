Education notebook: Assisting McLain, bilingual students, Hall of Fame and more

An assist for McLain: The Ed Darby Foundation announced Friday that it will commit up to $50,000 to support McLain High School in the aftermath of the Sept. 30 homecoming shooting that killed a student and left three other people injured.

The foundation will provide $25,000 for the victims’ funeral and medical costs. It will also match up to $25,000 in community donations that will go toward the needs of McLain students, staff and community as identified by the school’s leadership. Contributions may be made online at tulsalovesmclain.com.

Additionally, Mythic Press will be releasing a T-shirt with the sale proceeds going toward the matching fund.

Speaking my language: Tulsa Public Schools’ multilingual high school seniors may apply for the district’s Seal of Biliteracy through Oct. 23 at tulsaschools.org/sealofbiliteracy.

In order to receive the seal on their high school diploma, a student must demonstrate proficiency in at least two languages. Since the 2018-19 school year, 248 TPS students have earned the seal in both English and either Bangla, Chinese, French, Hmong, Indonesian, Latin, Pashto, Russian, Spanish, Yoruba, Vietnamese or Zomi.

Headed for the hall: The first dean of student services at Tulsa Community College’s Southeast Campus, a Sapulpa teacher turned mayor, and two late Tulsa Public Schools teachers were among the 11 inductees into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City on Sept. 30.

Donnie Nero, one of the Hall of Fame’s founders, became the first dean of student services at TCC Southeast in 1985 and went on to become its provost. In 2000, he was named president of Connors State College, making him the first black president of a non-historically black college in Oklahoma.

Prior to becoming the mayor of Clearview, Shirley Nero taught in both Sapulpa and Porum. During her 30-year teaching career, she was named Sapulpa Junior High School’s Teacher of the Year, the Oklahoma Social Studies Teacher of the Year and the Oklahoma Heritage Teacher of the Year for Indian Territory.

Robert Mayes retired from Tulsa Public Schools in 1987 after stints at Booker T. Washington High School, Carver Middle School and Gilcrease Junior High School, as well as district-level administrative posts in the transportation and facilities departments. He was the founder and namesake of the Ebony Awareness Bowl, now hosted annually by a local chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

A former member of Tulsa’s Human Rights Commission, Juanita Williams retired from Tulsa Public Schools in 2009 after a 32-year career with the district. Williams also developed programs for the Martin Luther King Jr. Center as an education consultant.

Other 2022 inductees are Delores Del Rio, Malcolm Hilburn, Mautra Jones, Willard Lee, Clayton Nolen and Wessylyne Simpson.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Four area school districts and one local charter school had published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Berryhill, Collinsville and Skiatook all reported zero cases districtwide.

Tulsa Public Schools reported two cases among students and none among staff. Both reported student cases were at East Central Middle School.

Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences reported zero cases among its employees and three among its students.

Bartlesville and Glenpool did not have in-person classes Friday and did not publish an updated case count.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry and Union are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Anderson, Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Prue, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Tulsa and Union are scheduled to meet on Monday.

Keystone’s board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, and Bixby’s board is scheduled to meet Thursday.