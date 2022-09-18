Education notebook: Area students receive academic awards

College Board kudos: Bartlesville High School and Tulsa Honor Academy announced that several of their students have received academic awards from the College Board.

Bartlesville High School’s Jeffrey Engleman, Reid Foust, Dayton McCall, Tymber McCall, Jarrett Moore and Gage Swanson were all selected for the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award, while Regan Patzkowski received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

Foust and Swanson also received the National Indigenous Recognition Award.

Tulsa Honor Academy students Victor Cruz, Nathalia Mireles-Moto, Ismael Ponce and Leslie Trejo all received the National Hispanic Recognition Award from the College Board.

To be eligible for consideration, sophomores and juniors must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have either excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or earned a score of 3 or higher on at least two Advanced Placement exams.

Student accolades: Tulsa Honor Academy announced Wednesday that eighth-grade student Melanie Mireles was named one of 50 Jack Kent Cooke scholars nationwide.

The five-year program provides intensive academic and college counseling for students with demonstrated financial need.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Six area school districts and one charter school had published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported one case among employees and three among students last week. All four were at Bartlesville High School.

Berryhill reported zero cases districtwide.

Collinsville Public Schools reported zero cases among staff and eight cases among students.

Glenpool Public Schools reported zero cases among its employees and students.

Tulsa Public Schools reported five cases among its employees and 24 among its students.

Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences reported zero cases among its employees and 11 among its students.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry and Union are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Catoosa, Owasso and Tulsa are all scheduled to meet on Monday.

The State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.