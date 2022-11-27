Education notebook: Applications for fellowships; vaccination station

Application season: The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is accepting applications for its annual Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute Fellowships from fifth- and eighth-grade teachers through Feb. 1, 2023, at ofe.org.

Along with a $300 stipend for classroom materials, the fellowship covers program materials, airfare, lodging and most meals while in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The fifth-grade institute is scheduled for June 4-10, 2023, while the eighth-grade institute is scheduled for June 11-17, 2023.

Federal funds: The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Monday that its Special Education Services team has received a five-year, $5.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for professional development opportunities for early career special education teachers and help districts implement multitiered systems of support to provide additional academic and behavioral assistance for students.

Stay home day: Friday is a previously scheduled distance learning day for Bartlesville and Catoosa.

Dear Mr. Henshaw: For its annual “My Favorite Book” contest, the Oklahoma Department of Libraries’ Oklahoma Center for the Book is accepting letters to authors from students in grades 4-12, explaining how their favorite book affected them personally.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the student writers of the top three letters in each age division. An additional cash prize will be presented to the school or public library of each age division’s first place student.

Submissions must be received online at https://tinyurl.com/OKAuthorLetter by 5 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Vaccination station: In partnership with Broken Arrow Public Schools, the Oklahoma Caring Van will have free flu shots available for students on Thursday with stops scheduled for Oliver Middle School, Sequoyah Middle School and Central on Main.

To be eligible for a vaccine, students must be uninsured, eligible for SoonerCare or Indigenous. Students who do not meet at least one of those criteria will be referred to a private physician to receive a flu shot.

School board calendar: The board of education for Tulsa Public Schools is scheduled to meet on Monday.