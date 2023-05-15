Admin awards: District leaders from Union and Sand Springs schools will be recognized in June by the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators.

Union’s Kirt Hartzler has been named District 5 Superintendent of the Year, while Sand Springs Assistant Superintendent Kristin Arnold has been named District 5 Assistant Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the Year.

Honorees were nominated and selected by their peers. District 5 covers Tulsa and Washington counties.

Teacher of the Year: Mannford Public Schools announced Monday that its 2022-23 Teacher of the Year is Helen Veenker.

A fourth grade teacher at Mannford Upper Elementary School, Veenker has been with the district for 11 years.

New board leadership: On Monday night, Union’s school board unanimously elected Heather McAdams as its president and Stacey Roemerman as its vice president.

McAdams replaces Ken Kinnear as president, while Roemerman succeeds McAdams.

STEM accolade: Bartlesville Public Schools announced Monday that for the fourth consecutive year, it has been named a Distinguished District by Project Lead the Way.

Project Lead the Way is a nonprofit organization that offers hands-on STEM curricula for students and teachers nationwide.

Awards are based on student participation rates and at the secondary level, offering a minimum number of applicable courses. Bartlesville is one of 17 districts across the country to earn the distinction and the only honoree in Oklahoma.

More Bruin accolades: Bartlesville’s Joyce Yang was announced Wednesday as one of Oklahoma’s three Presidential Scholars.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects up to 161 seniors nationwide annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

An Academic All-State selection and National Merit semifinalist, Yang is a former Girls State and Girls Nation participant. She is also a former member of the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

Additional in-state honorees are Jeffrey Evans from Oklahoma City Casady School and Lindsay Flores from Western Heights High School.

The final bell: Tuesday is the last day of classes for Claremore Sequoyah.

Wednesday is the last day of classes for Berryhill and Verdigris.

Thursday is the last day of classes for Collinsville, Mounds and Oologah-Talala.

Friday is the last day of classes for Bartlesville, Bixby, Dove Charter Schools, Glenpool, Kellyville, Kiefer, KIPP Tulsa, Owasso, Sperry and Skiatook.

Commencement calendar: Collinsville and Jenks will host graduation ceremonies on Monday.

Mounds, North Star Academy, Owasso and Street School graduations are Tuesday.

Bixby, Dove Science Academy, Edison and McLain graduations are Wednesday.

Central and East Central graduations are Thursday.

Bartlesville, Liberty, Oologah-Talala, Rogers, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Wagoner and Webster graduations are Friday.

Booker T. Washington, Charles Page, Epic Charter Schools, Hale, Memorial, Phoenix Rising, Tulsa MET, Tulsa Virtual Academy and Union graduations are Saturday.

Claremore High School’s graduation is Sunday.

Stay home day: Liberty Public Schools will not be in session Friday.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Catoosa and Tulsa have regular meetings Monday.

The board for the Oklahoma CareerTech system meets Thursday in Oklahoma City.