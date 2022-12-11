Education notebook: Administrator honored, Changemakers pitch night, parent workshops and more

Administrative accolade: Charles Page High School Assistant Principal Timothy Ray was named the 2022-2023 Oklahoma Assistant Principal of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals.

During his 10-year tenure at Charles Page, Ray implemented an alternative option to long-term suspensions that has helped reduce the number of suspensions from 24 per year to five. According to data from Sand Springs Public Schools, only 5% of the students who have completed the alternative option have had subsequent infractions requiring a suspension of 10 days or more.

Ray is now eligible to be one of three finalists for the National Assistant Principal of the Year. Those finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges based on their written applications, letters of recommendation and data points.

The windup and the pitch: Tulsa Changemakers will be hosting four pitch nights for student teams representing more than 40 local schools.

The organization works with students to find and figure out how to address a need within their communities. During the pitch nights, student teams will present their projects and explain how others can get involved.

Pitch nights are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. at Tulsa Community College’s McKeon Center for Creativity. The events will also be streamed via Facebook Live.

Workshop nights: Tulsa Public Schools’ Parent Resource Center, 525 E. 46th Street North, will host free parent workshops on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday’s sessions are on health and safety while on campus and are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Dinner and childcare are available for participants. Pre-registration is required and available online at tinyurl.com/ParentAcademyRegister.

Thursday’s forum is for families of children in grades 1-12 with individualized education plans. The session starts at 5:30 and dinner will be served. Pre-registration is required and available via phone at 918-746-9676.

Graduation detour: Citing a pending road construction project near Broken Arrow High School, Broken Arrow Public Schools’ board of education voted Monday to approve an agreement with the BOK Center to host the district’s 2023 high school graduation ceremony. The event is scheduled for May 23.

Stay home days: Monday is a previously scheduled distance learning day for Liberty.

Catoosa, Kiefer and Prue are not in session Friday.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Four local school districts published updated weekly COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools had no reported cases among employees and one among students.

Berryhill Public Schools had five reported cases among students and staff.

Collinsville Public Schools published its update on Monday. The district reported no cases among staff and students.

Tulsa Public Schools had three reported cases among students and staff.

Skiatook Public Schools did not publish an update by the close of business Friday.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Bartlesville, Berryhill, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mannford, Mounds, Oologah-Talala, Prue, Sapulpa, Sperry, Skiatook, Tulsa, Tulsa Tech, Union and Verdigris are all scheduled to meet on Monday.

The boards of education for Anderson and Pretty Water are scheduled to meet on Tuesday. The Statewide Virtual Charter School’s meeting previously scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.

The board of education for Epic Charter School is scheduled to meet Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The board of education for Inola Public Schools is scheduled to meet Wednesday as well.

On Thursday, the state CareerTech board and Oklahoma State Board of Education are scheduled to meet in Oklahoma City.