Education notebook: Academic bowl, enrollment season, information sessions and more

Statebound and down: Teams from 15 northeastern Oklahoma high schools will compete in the state academic bowl tournament Saturday at Rose State College in Midwest City.

Qualifiers include Booker T. Washington, Jenks, Owasso and Stillwater in 6A; Bishop Kelley, Claremore, Edison and Tahlequah in 5A; Holland Hall, Miami and Wagoner in 4A; Caney Valley, Morris and Preston in 3A; and Regent Prep in 2A.

Enrollment season: Bixby Public Schools’ enrollment window for new prekindergarten and kindergarten students opens on Monday. Applications will be available through the district’s website and at the district’s enrollment office at 7 E. Dawes Ave., Bixby.

Due to capacity limitations, prekindergarten placement will be done via lottery, and enrollment must be completed by March 3 in order to be included. Any applications received after that date will be placed on a waiting list.

College Board kudos: On Wednesday, Booker T. Washington, Grove and Mingo Valley Christian School were among the 1,105 schools worldwide to receive the College Board’s Advanced Placement Computer Science Female Diversity Award.

The award is presented annually to schools where at least half of the students who sit for one of the two Advanced Placement computer science exams are girls or where the percentage of female computer science exam takers meets or exceeds that of the school’s overall female enrollment.

Stay home day: Friday is a previously scheduled distance learning day for Catoosa and Jenks.

Information sessions: TPS has a Spanish language enrollment information event scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Hicks Park, 3443 S. Mingo Road. On-site enrollment help for the 2023-24 school year will be available, along with translation services and free food.

Additionally, Broken Arrow Public Schools will have an information session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Northeastern State University’s Broken Arrow campus for families of eighth- and ninth-grade students interested in the district’s Early College High School program.

Applications for the 2023-24 school year are available through baschools.org and are due by March 3.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Four districts published had updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools had one reported case among students and none among staff.

Berryhill Public Schools did not have any reported cases among students or staff.

Skiatook Public Schools had two reported cases among students and one among all district employees.

Tulsa Public Schools had 14 reported cases among students and 15 cases reported among staff. Peary Elementary accounted for nine cases, while Council Oak Elementary had seven.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Catoosa, Tulsa, Tulsa Tech and Woodland are scheduled to meet Monday.

TPS’ board has also scheduled special meetings for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City. Wagoner Public Schools has announced a special board meeting for Thursday.