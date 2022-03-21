Education notebook: Absentee ballot request deadline is Monday for April 5 election

Election deadline: The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the April 5 general election is 5 p.m. Monday.

Along with bond packages in Liberty and Owasso public schools, board of education seats going before Tulsa-area voters include seat No. 2 in Bixby, Jenks, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs and Union; Ward 4 in Catoosa; seat No. 3 for Tulsa Technology Center; and Districts 4 and 7 in Tulsa Public Schools.

Meet the Candidates: With early walk-in voting set for March 31 and April 1 at county election offices, several candidate forums for four local school board races are scheduled over the final two weeks of the campaign.

Jenks Public Schools’ Parent-Teacher Organization is scheduled to host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Jenks High School Building 6 auditorium. However, one of the two candidates for the Zone 2 seat, Ashley Cross, announced via Facebook on Wednesday that she will not participate in the event. Cross is challenging current board President Terry Keeling for the seat, which represents the district’s far southeastern corner.

On March 28, the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association will host a live-streamed event at the Wilson Teaching and Learning Academy for the candidates in Tulsa Public Schools’ District 4 and 7 races. The District 4 forum will start at 6 p.m. and the District 7 event will start at 7 p.m.

Broken Arrow Young Professionals are hosting a candidate forum via Facebook Live at 7 p.m. March 30 for Union Public Schools’ Zone 2 seat. Dr. Chris McNeil and Shelley Gwartney finished first and second atop a three-candidate field in the February primary election for the seat.

Help wanted: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a job fair Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the district’s Maintenance Facilities Building, 1555 N. 77th East Ave. The two-day event is specifically for openings with the district’s custodial, maintenance, grounds and police departments.

Additionally, Union Public Schools is hosting a teacher job fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Union High School. The event will have same day interviews available, and the district is offering sign-on bonuses for teachers certified in special education, secondary math, secondary science and English as a Second Language.

Teacher of the Year: At Monday night’s school board meeting, Catoosa Public Schools will formally recognize its 2021-22 Teacher of the Year, Travis Norwood.

A math teacher at Catoosa High School, Norwood has been with the district since 2012.

New live feed: Starting with Monday’s meeting, Owasso Public Schools will stream its school board meetings via YouTube.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Catoosa, Liberty, Owasso, Skiatook and Tulsa have meetings scheduled for Monday.

Broken Arrow Public Schools’ board is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.

The Tulsa school board has special meetings scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.

