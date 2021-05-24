Education notebook: 800-foot mural unveiled at Carver Middle School’s football stadium

New mural: Officials with Tulsa Public Schools unveiled a new mural Thursday at Carver Middle School’s football stadium.

Titled “A Stroll In Greenwood,” the 800 foot mural includes aspects of the past as well as the hopeful anticipation of the future.

A beneficiary of a grant from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, the artwork was created by Kansas City’s D. Ross “Scribe” and Tulsa’s Chris “Sker” Rogers of Sker Creative. Ross was the main artist and designer, while Rogers conceptualized and managed the project while contributing lettering artwork.

Possible rain delay: In the event of inclement weather, TPS officials announced Friday night the district will delay graduation ceremonies rather than move them inside.

To facilitate social distancing, TPS is hosting outdoor commencement ceremonies for its seniors this week, starting with Webster High School on Monday evening and running through Saturday with McLain High School’s ceremony at Driver Stadium.

Any decisions to postpone will be made at least three hours prior to the ceremony and families will be notified via text, email and phone call. Any rescheduled ceremonies will be moved to the week of May 31-June 4.