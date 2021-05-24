Education notebook: 800-foot mural unveiled at Carver Middle School’s football stadium

New mural: Officials with Tulsa Public Schools unveiled a new mural Thursday at Carver Middle School’s football stadium.
Titled “A Stroll In Greenwood,” the 800 foot mural includes aspects of the past as well as the hopeful anticipation of the future.
A beneficiary of a grant from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, the artwork was created by Kansas City’s D. Ross “Scribe” and Tulsa’s Chris “Sker” Rogers of Sker Creative. Ross was the main artist and designer, while Rogers conceptualized and managed the project while contributing lettering artwork.
Possible rain delay: In the event of inclement weather, TPS officials announced Friday night the district will delay graduation ceremonies rather than move them inside.
To facilitate social distancing, TPS is hosting outdoor commencement ceremonies for its seniors this week, starting with Webster High School on Monday evening and running through Saturday with McLain High School’s ceremony at Driver Stadium.
Any decisions to postpone will be made at least three hours prior to the ceremony and families will be notified via text, email and phone call. Any rescheduled ceremonies will be moved to the week of May 31-June 4.
As of Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast for the Tulsa area calls for at least a 20% chance of storms every day.
20 Under 2: Three area teachers were recently recognized by the Teaching and Leading Initiative for their classroom efforts.
KIPP Tulsa’s Ray’Chel Wilson, Sand Springs Public Schools’ Addison Lambert and Ellen Florek with Tulsa Public Schools’ Monroe Demonstration School were all named to the organization’s 20 Under 2 list, which recognizes outstanding Oklahoma teachers with two years of classroom experience or less.
Honorees were vetted by a panel of veteran educators and selected after a multi-stage process.
Tomas Rivera Award: The Greater Tulsa Area Hispanic Affairs Commission recently announced the 2021 recipients of the Tomas Rivera Award.
The award is presented annually to individuals who have had a positive impact on Tulsa’s Hispanic community. Student award winners are selected based on attendance, grades, extracurricular activities and demonstrated leadership both at school and in the community.
Student honorees include Angel Báez, Will Rogers College High School; Hector Baños Ramos, East Central High School; Briceira Bernal, Union High School; Sinahi Corona, Union High School; Solee Darby-Santa Cruz, East Central High School; Mayra Díaz Ruiz, Central High School; Alejandro Flores, Booker T. Washington High School; Annette Flores, Owasso High School; Diego Gonzalez, Bishop Kelley High School; Jessica Jaramillo, East Central High School; Wendy Jaramillo, Will Rogers College High School; Emily Lara Chavarria, Nathan Hale High School; Meily Lara, East Central High School; Eli Haram Lerma Ortiz, Nathan Hale High School; María López, Will Rogers College High School; Salatiel López, McLain High School; Michelle Olmedo, Will Rogers College High School; Axl Ortega, Union High School; Jasmin Reséndiz, Booker T. Washington High School; Carlos Rodriguez, Liberty High School and Liliana Rodríguez, Will Rogers College High School.
Heroes in Education honorees include Union Public Schools’ Todd Nelson, Chris Payne and Benjamin Peralta; Samantha Aponte and Amanda Yuen with Tulsa Honor Academy; Amber Chase and Gloria Arias Kirkpatrick with Tulsa Community College; Dove Science Academy’s Irene Marquina; Zaida Castro Kepford with Amplify and CREOKS Behavioral Health’s Tayrin Saldivar.
Help wanted: Catoosa Public Schools is accepting applications for two open school board seats through 3 p.m. on June 1. On Thursday, the board voted to declare the seats for Ward No. 1 and Ward No. 4 vacant after the resignations of Robert West and Dean Miller.
Applications are available at the district’s administrative office at 2000 S. Cherokee.