Education notebook: $5.25M in grants to be awarded to Oklahoma school districts

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Friday afternoon that it was awarding $5.25 million in 21st Century Community Learning Center grants to 20 new recipients across Oklahoma over a five-year period.
The 21st Century Community Learning Center initiative provides learning opportunities and enrichment activities to complement school-day learning for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The grant funding helps students meet state and local academic performance standards, particularly in high-poverty areas and low-performing schools. Activities take place before and after school, on summer breaks and during school holidays.
Area recipients for this funding cycle include Cave Springs Public Schools, Hominy Public Schools, Checotah Public Schools, Miami Public Schools, Sand Springs Public Schools, Union Public Schools, Westville Public Schools and TOUCH Tulsa, a non-profit organization that operates an afterschool program on Charles Page Boulevard.
Job fair: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a job fair Sept. 9 at the Wilson Teaching and Learning Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shot clinics: A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center during Union Public Schools’ College Night. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone aged 12 or older. Along with medical professionals on hand to answer questions, Spanish-language translation services will be available.
The Muscogee Nation Department of Health is partnering with Jenks Public Schools to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Jenks High School’s aquatic center. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone aged 12 or older. Minors must complete a signed consent form and have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination.
First day of school: Tuesday is the first day of classes for KIPP Tulsa.
