Education notebook: $5.25M in grants to be awarded to Oklahoma school districts

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Friday afternoon that it was awarding $5.25 million in 21st Century Community Learning Center grants to 20 new recipients across Oklahoma over a five-year period.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center initiative provides learning opportunities and enrichment activities to complement school-day learning for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The grant funding helps students meet state and local academic performance standards, particularly in high-poverty areas and low-performing schools. Activities take place before and after school, on summer breaks and during school holidays.

Area recipients for this funding cycle include Cave Springs Public Schools, Hominy Public Schools, Checotah Public Schools, Miami Public Schools, Sand Springs Public Schools, Union Public Schools, Westville Public Schools and TOUCH Tulsa, a non-profit organization that operates an afterschool program on Charles Page Boulevard.

Job fair: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a job fair Sept. 9 at the Wilson Teaching and Learning Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.