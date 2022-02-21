Education Notebook: $18 million going to after-school grants locally

After school grant recipients: The state Department of Education announced last week that it will award $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to 68 schools and community partners across Oklahoma to provide after school and summer activities for students through June 30, 2024.
Applicants were required to apply in tandem with a school district or organization in order to establish or expand a school-based partnership. The partners will receive technical support and must provide evidence-based, comprehensive after school and summer enrichment opportunities for students.
Tulsa-area teams receiving grant funds include the Bartlesville Boys and Girls Club and Bartlesville Public Schools for programming at four campuses; the Glenpool Chamber of Commerce and Glenpool Public Schools for programming at three campuses; Jenks Public Schools and the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance; the YMCA of Greater Tulsa and Okmulgee Public Schools and Tulsa Honor Academy and the Nathan Hale branch of the Tulsa City-County Library.
Tulsa Public Schools and Union Public Schools each had two applications approved. TPS had applications approved for partnerships with Lilyfield Inc. for programming at Hawthorne Elementary School and Under the Canopy, an outdoor education nonprofit, for programming at Emerson Elementary School. Union’s approved applications were with the Tulsa Debate League for programming at the district’s Sixth and Seventh Grade Center and Spot31, a faith-based non-profit housed in east Tulsa’s Hope United Methodist Church, to help provide programming for students at Boevers Elementary School.
Calendar conversation: Union Public Schools is accepting public feedback on three proposed calendars for the 2022-2023 school year. Constituents may view the three options on the district’s website, unionps.org, and email comments prior to the school board’s March 7 meeting.
All three versions call for 172 instructional days and seven professional development days, with classes starting on Aug. 17 and ending on either June 1, 2023, or June 2, 2023.
Help wanted: Two Tulsa-area teacher job fairs are scheduled for March 5.
Bartlesville Public Schools is hosting their event in the high school’s commons area. Attendees are asked to pre-register through the district’s website and bring three copies of their resume.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association is hosting an event at the Central Library’s Pocahontas Greadington Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for more than a dozen charter schools from both Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
COVID-19 by the numbers: Multiple local school districts released updated COVID-19 case counts on Friday.
Tulsa Public Schools reported two positive cases among its employees and nine among students. Tulsa MET Junior High and High School had the highest number of cases with four.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported one positive case among its employees and six among its students. The district has an additional 19 students and staff in quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Berryhill Public Schools reported one case among its students and staff. The district does not differentiate between students and staff in its site-level reporting.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 32 cases among its students and four among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public facing reporting.
Glenpool Public Schools reported two cases among its staff and one among its students.
Jenks Public Schools reported four cases among its employees and six among its students.
Owasso Public Schools reported three cases among its students and one among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting.
Sand Springs, Skiatook and Union did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday.
Bixby, Collinsville and Sapulpa did not have classes on Friday. As of Thursday, Bixby had 18 active cases, Collinsville had six positive cases and Sapulpa had no reported cases among its students or staff.
School board calendar: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Liberty and Woodland are scheduled to meet on Monday.
The state board of education is scheduled to meet Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.
The board of education for Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended has a special meeting Thursday evening in Oklahoma City.
Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education has a special meeting scheduled for Friday morning.
lenzy.krehbiel-burton
@tulsaworld.com