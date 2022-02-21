Education Notebook: $18 million going to after-school grants locally

Bartlesville Public Schools reported one positive case among its employees and six among its students. The district has an additional 19 students and staff in quarantine due to close contact exposure.

Berryhill Public Schools reported one case among its students and staff. The district does not differentiate between students and staff in its site-level reporting.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 32 cases among its students and four among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public facing reporting.

Glenpool Public Schools reported two cases among its staff and one among its students.

Jenks Public Schools reported four cases among its employees and six among its students.

Owasso Public Schools reported three cases among its students and one among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting.

Sand Springs, Skiatook and Union did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday.