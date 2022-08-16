Education department: Implicit bias training audio consistent in warning of TPS

The Oklahoma State Department of Education now says that the audio reviewed by the Tulsa World from an implicit bias training session is indeed the same as what was used to determine whether Tulsa Public Schools violated a state law.

As part of a response to a records request for audio reviewed by the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s attorneys to ascertain whether TPS violated House Bill 1775, a department spokeswoman said that the recording used to reach that decision was the same verbatim reading of slides reviewed by the Tulsa World and that previous remarks to the contrary were made without first consulting with legal counsel.

In both a letter dated July 7 and during his remarks at the July 28 Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting, attorney Brad Clark said that while the slides from an 18-minute professional development session on implicit bias offered by TPS through a third-party vendor did not show a violation of the law, audio from the event indicated that the training broke the spirit of HB 1775, if not the letter.

Adopted in 2021, HB 1775 prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another. It also prohibits causing a student to feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their race or gender, as well as teaching that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or otherwise.

Under the law and administrative rules previously approved by the State Board of Education, a violation of that law is considered a deficiency with respect to accreditation. However, the board voted 4-2 to accredit both TPS and Mustang Public Schools with a warning specifically due to violations of HB 1775.

Leaders from both districts have requested the state board revisit their accreditation votes.

In a letter dated Aug. 9 sent to state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the State Board of Education and obtained Tuesday afternoon by the Tulsa World, Mustang Superintendent Charles Bradley noted that he is yet to have any official communication from anyone with the State Board of Education or the State Department of Education about the decision to downgrade the district’s accreditation status.

A spokesman for the district confirmed that as of Tuesday afternoon, Mustang still has not received any response to its request, despite phone calls, emails and sending the letter via certified mail to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Mustang self-reported an incident involving a voluntary activity in a single middle school classroom. Its accreditation was downgraded after Tulsa-based state school board member Carlisha Williams Bradley pointed out that several of her colleagues had singled out TPS for a HB 1775 violation, but not the suburban Oklahoma City district.

“I fail to see any incentive for a school district to investigate concerns and remedy them when this is the outcome,” Superintendent Bradley wrote. “MPS acted quickly and did everything correctly in this instance, yet the consequences of one singular curricular choice were amplified without any knowledge of context in an attempt to be fair and consistent with an earlier decision of the board at the same meeting.”

A spokeswoman for TPS said the district has not received any response as of Tuesday afternoon to its requests to revisit either.

The next state Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Aug. 25.