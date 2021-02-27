Edmond teacher accused of calling student’s T-shirt racist is under investigation

The Edmond school district is investigating after a 13-year-old student said his middle school teacher told him his T-shirt with “Black King”‘ on it was racist.

Latrell Taft, of Edmond, said he was excited to wear his new birthday present — a T-shirt proclaiming “Black King” with an outline of Africa on it — to school Tuesday.

“I am proud of my blackness, and she will never take it away from me,” Latrell Taft said. “I am a king because I think I’m a king.”

Latrell said during science class at Heartland Middle School, his teacher abruptly changed the subject from the periodic table to asking what his shirt read.

“She said that if she had a shirt that said white queen, it would have been racist,” Latrell said. “Then after that, she said we need a white history month. I said Black people don’t have enough recognition, and we barely learn about Black people in February at my school."