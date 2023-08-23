Who is the educator on tap to serve as Tulsa Public Schools' interim superintendent?

A special meeting of the Tulsa school board has been set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to consider a mutual separation agreement with TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist and the appointment of TPS Chief Learning Officer Ebony Johnson as interim superintendent.

Ebony Johnson has most recently served as chief learning officer but has spent her entire professional career in the district where she grew up.

A 1994 graduate of McLain High School, Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in English/language arts education and a master’s degree in school administration from Northeastern State University and a doctorate in education from the University of Oklahoma.

Before entering district-level administration, Johnson began as a teacher in 1999 — once earning the honor of Teacher of the Year at Monroe Middle School — then later became a teacher coach, dean and assistant principal.