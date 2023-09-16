Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After 24 years with Tulsa Public Schools, Ebony Johnson is taking on a new position.

Named to the role on Aug. 23 by the Tulsa school board, Saturday was Johnson’s first day as TPS’ interim superintendent after the district reached a mutual separation agreement with former Superintendent Deborah Gist.

“I’m paying it forward by pouring back into the city that has me in this seat,” she said in an interview Friday. “And our students need stability. They need heart. They need love. They need a visionary. They need hope and opportunity. And those are all the things that I plan to lead with. And I believe that Tulsa Public Schools needs this now more than ever.

“Sometimes there’s a calling. And you answer it, and you understand it when you answer it.”

With the district still facing a threat of a potential state takeover, Johnson’s short term plan focuses on how to shift the narrative around the district, including an emphasis on literacy. She would like to get more family members helping to improve student attendance, in addition to programs already in place as part of the Board of Education’s five-year strategic plan.

Johnson has already met with State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who publicly vowed at the Oklahoma State Board of Education’s August meeting to seek additional authority for more drastic action regarding TPS’ accreditation status if he does not see adequate progress made within two to three months.

Johnson has also met with two members of the Oklahoma State Board of Education, Tulsa’s Don Burdick and Kendra Wesson, and taken them on tours of three elementary schools — Anderson, Council Oak and Unity Learning Academy — to help them better understand the district, its needs and its challenges.

“I’ll say that when Superintendent Walters came, he was very clear with me that he would work closely with me to know and understand how he can help,” Johnson said. “Whatever that help looks like, he is willing to support us with that. He didn’t specifically call out a monetary set of resources, but he continued to express an offer to help Tulsa Public Schools in whatever way we’re going to need help to meet the goals.

“I’ll say as far as the board members, they did pretty much the same and asked that we let them know how they can continue to support us.”

Previously TPS’ chief learning officer, Johnson is the second Black woman — following LaVerne Ford Wimberly, who served in an interim capacity — and third woman in district history to serve as superintendent.

Similar to Gist and Wimberly, Johnson is a TPS graduate. She went to Walt Whitman, Anderson, Gilcrease and McLain as a student, and her youngest child still attends school in the district.

For her, those ties bring an extra layer to her new job.

“It makes the position that I’m in both personal and professional,” Johnson said. “It’s mostly because I am Tulsa and it’s exciting. It’s exciting to know that the students who are at McLain right now can resonate with the fact that I was once a student in the same hallways, and I think that that’s critically important.

“The majority of our student population in Tulsa Public Schools are Black and brown students. Representation matters, and I think it’s critically important that they see themselves as students who have the capability and the opportunity and the resources to go as far as they would like to go.”

Tulsa Public Schools interim Superintendent Ebony Johnson full interview Part 2