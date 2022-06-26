East Central to add aerospace programming in '22-'23

In light of the aviation industry’s continued growth, East Central High School students will soon have the option to learn how to work on airplanes.

Starting in August, East Central High School will offer a four-course sequence that covers the material needed to pass the Federal Aviation Administration’s mechanic certification exam.

“We have identified that not everyone wants to take the college route or needs to take the college route,” East Central Principal Gina Wilson said, noting that the school already has been partnering with aviation and aerospace companies for five years.

“We are taking the steps to make sure they have a thriving career as soon as they walk across that stage.”

With courses designed to be taken over four years, the first year of the program will target incoming freshmen. However, Wilson and Tristen Black, manager of College and Career Pathways for Tulsa Public Schools, said upperclassmen could potentially participate, albeit at a faster pace in order to complete the material before graduating.

“The way the curriculum is set up, it’s flexible enough that a student could go through it faster than one course every four years if they wanted to,” Black said. “We believe it sets students up for success and allows us to step in with any kind of extra academic supports they might need to do it this way.

“However, if a student has the skills and the drive to do it faster, they absolutely can.”

Over the next 20 years, the aviation industry is projected to need an estimated 626,000 additional mechanics.

East Central will be using a curriculum developed through a partnership among Clemson University, ARCS Aviation, the Aviation Technician Education Council and Choose Aerospace, a trade association of aviation and aerospace companies.

Choose Aerospace’s curriculum was piloted during the 2021-22 school year at a handful of schools nationwide, including Okmulgee High School. The curriculum incorporates textbooks, video and online instruction, virtual reality simulations and some hands-on projects.

Crystal Maguire, Choose Aerospace’s executive director, said the decision to develop materials for high school students was made in large part to help get students interested earlier in pursuing an aviation career.

She said many of the FAA-certified mechanic training programs nationwide are struggling to attract students in part because people just don’t know about them or the sheer number of jobs available.

“A lot of our schools, when we ask about the best way to recruit people into their programs, they always say high school partnership programs,” she said. “So we thought if we could build a curriculum that was out of the box, … that would help.”

Oklahoma CareerTech has not been immune to the challenges of recruiting and graduating enough students to keep up with industry demand.

Eddie Compton is the aerospace liaison for the Oklahoma CareerTech system. He said about 275 people completed an aviation mechanic program at CareerTech sites last year, a decrease from previous years, thanks in part to COVID-19.

Statewide, five CareerTech sites offer aerospace and aviation programs: Canadian Valley’s El Reno campus, Gordon Cooper in Shawnee, Oklahoma City’s Metro Tech, Southwest in Altus and Tulsa Tech’s Riverside campus. Moore-Norman and Ardmore-based Southern are in the process of adding programs, as well.

“We have never produced enough to meet the need of the industry, but we’ve been closer than most states,” Compton said.

