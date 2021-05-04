Dual Language Academy to have 2 names in '21-'22

Come August, a north Tulsa elementary school will have both an old and a new name.

Starting with the 2021-22 school year, the Dual Language Academy, a magnet program at 2703 N. Yorktown Ave., will be the Felicitas Mendez International School. But the building the school is in will be known as Ralph J. Bunche, the campus’ former name.

Named for the first Black Nobel Peace Prize recipient, the Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School building was closed in 2011 as part of Project Schoolhouse, a Tulsa Public Schools efficiency initiative that led to the closure of 13 school buildings that year. The school’s early childhood program was relocated to another building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Dual Language Academy relocated to the building in 2015 after outgrowing its shared space with Monroe Demonstration School.

An Afro-Latina woman originally from Puerto Rico, Mendez and four other families sued their local public school district in Westminster, California, over its segregation policies, which barred Hispanic students from attending. The families won their case in 1946, and the decision was upheld by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals a year later — seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court held in Brown v. Board of Education that school segregation was unconstitutional.