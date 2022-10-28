Driver shortage prompts Bixby to cut back school bus routes

Citing a dearth of drivers, Bixby Public Schools announced Friday in a letter to parents that it will be temporarily sidelining four bus routes daily.

Starting Tuesday, one bus route for each elementary and intermediate school will be eliminated each day through the end of the semester. Those routes will also not make any stops for Bixby’s secondary sites.

The district’s buses normally run two rotations during the school day, with elementary and intermediate school students picked up and dropped off first, followed by secondary students.

Implemented similarly to an energy company's rolling blackout, no single route will be sidelined more than five days between Tuesday and Dec. 16. Barring a sudden influx of new bus drivers, the district will not resume running all routes as scheduled until the spring semester starts Jan. 3, 2023.

“What we’ve tried to do is be creative,” Superintendent Rob Miller said. “Instead of inflicting the pain on just a couple of neighborhoods, we’re spreading it out.”

The changes will not extend to students who receive federally mandated transportation services from the district, such as homeless students eligible under the McKinney-Vento Act and special education students with an Individualized Education Program that specifically includes transportation.

As of Friday, Bixby is short five bus drivers to complete all of its scheduled routes and does not have enough substitute drivers to fill in the gaps. Although district leaders are actively looking for additional drivers and are willing to work with candidates to help them earn the state-mandated commercial driver license, Miller acknowledged that they are not the only ones searching for talent.

“Like restaurants and other places, we’re not immune to staffing challenges,” he said. “However, we do not have the ability to throw more money at the problem, as we have a finite budget. We can’t just raise prices to help cover the additional costs like higher wages or signing bonuses.”

The district had to take similar steps in fall 2021 when it was short eight bus drivers due to a combination of vacancies and illnesses. Along with implementing a rolling blackout schedule, Bixby eventually had to cancel classes districtwide in order to train drivers on additional routes to offset the shortage of drivers.

Bixby also adjusted its bell schedule for the 2022-2023 school year to accommodate for transportation concerns. More than 4,000 Bixby students use district-provided transportation and the suburban district’s enrollment has increased by more than 1,200 students within the last two years.

“We had worked really hard to get staffed up and have backup drivers for this year, but even within the first few weeks, we started having a difficult time keeping drivers for a variety of reasons,” Miller said. “School districts across the metro area are basically having to compete with each other for a limited number of drivers."

