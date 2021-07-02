Dr. Kayse Shrum takes reins as Oklahoma State University president

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State University is officially under new leadership as Dr. Kayse Shrum took over as president on Thursday.

“Yesterday it really set in that today’s the first day and that all of this is really under my purview,” Shrum said Thursday. “I’m very excited, but this is extremely humbling. It’s a really exciting time for me, my husband, Darren, and our family.

“It’s a big day at Oklahoma State University and at the Shrum household.”

The OSU/A&M Board of Regents tapped Shrum in April to be the 19th president of the OSU system after more than 20 hours of closed-door meetings in a two-day window. The third OSU graduate and first woman to hold the post, she succeeds Burns Hargis, who retired Wednesday after 13 years as president.

Shrum credited Hargis on Thursday with facilitating a smooth changeover during the three-month window between the regents’ vote and her first day in office.

“Whenever you’re going through a transition and your predecessor is someone you admire and count as a friend, it makes it a little bit easier.