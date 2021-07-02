Dr. Kayse Shrum takes reins as Oklahoma State University president

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State University is officially under new leadership as Dr. Kayse Shrum took over as president on Thursday.
“Yesterday it really set in that today’s the first day and that all of this is really under my purview,” Shrum said Thursday. “I’m very excited, but this is extremely humbling. It’s a really exciting time for me, my husband, Darren, and our family.
“It’s a big day at Oklahoma State University and at the Shrum household.”
The OSU/A&M Board of Regents tapped Shrum in April to be the 19th president of the OSU system after more than 20 hours of closed-door meetings in a two-day window. The third OSU graduate and first woman to hold the post, she succeeds Burns Hargis, who retired Wednesday after 13 years as president.
Shrum credited Hargis on Thursday with facilitating a smooth changeover during the three-month window between the regents’ vote and her first day in office.
“Whenever you’re going through a transition and your predecessor is someone you admire and count as a friend, it makes it a little bit easier.
“I recognize that as I was transitioning out (of her previous position as president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences), there were some bittersweet moments. President Hargis and Ann Hargis have been so gracious to Darren and I and have really helped introduce us.
“With any transition, it’s like starting over again, but this has gone as smooth as a transition could possibly go.”
Originally from Coweta, Shrum earned her doctorate in osteopathic medicine from the OSU Center for Health Sciences and was named its president in 2013.
Under her leadership, the enrollment at OSU-CHS more than doubled. The school also launched initiatives to address the state’s shortage of doctors in rural communities through expanded residency training programs and partnering with the Cherokee Nation to launch the country’s first tribally affiliated medical school in Tahlequah.
A former member of the state’s COVID-19 task force, she also served on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet for 15 months as the secretary for science and innovation. She and her husband have six adult children.
After meeting with her team over breakfast, Shrum made her first announcement as president Thursday morning with the introduction of Chad Weiberg as the school’s new athletic director — a move the former college softball player said was a fitting start to her tenure.
“This is stop No. 1 on day No. 1,” Shrum said. “OSU is Stillwater, Tulsa, Okmulgee and Oklahoma City, and I want to be just as engaged there as I am here. I’m excited about what Oklahoma State can do for our state, nation and our world.”
