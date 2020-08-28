Dozens of school districts not following COVID mask guidance, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than a third of Oklahoma school districts are not following state guidance to require masks in schools, state officials reported.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education found 190 school districts, or 35%, are not requiring any students or staff to wear face coverings, though nearly all are based in counties with community spread of COVID-19.
The state Department of Education conducted an informal survey of 536 districts in recent weeks, enough to cover nearly all districts in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Board of Education reviewed the survey results in a virtual meeting Thursday.
About 65% of districts have some form of a mask mandate, including schools that require face coverings for teachers but not students, according to the survey. Some mask mandates are limited to students in certain grades.